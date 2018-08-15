New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda CR-V vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan: Specifications Comparison

With a diesel engine and seven seats now on offer, we take a look at where the 2019 Honda CR-V stacks up against its rivals.

View Photos
The new Honda CR-V will lock horns with the Fortuner, Endeavour, Tiguan, and the Kodiaq

One of the very first premium SUVs to go on sale in India, the Honda CR-V has been around for a while now. That's four generations to be precise. However, Honda Cars India will soon introduce the fifth generation of the model but this time, the CR-V has changed in a big way. Not only does it now come with a diesel engine but it's also a seven-seater as well. Both those factors are a first for the 2019 CR-V and brings it up to speed with a host of other full-size SUVs. That said, the premium touch and compact proportions still remain its strong suits. With the launch scheduled in the first half of October this year, we take a quick look at where the 2019 Honda CR-V stacks up against its rivals including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

Honda CR-V

26.1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CR-V

Also Read: 2019 Honda CR-V Launch Details Revealed

2017 honda cr v

(The new Honda CR-V looks futuristic but has a distinct design language over the rivals)

Design

All the SUVs are actually good looking models and each has a style of its own. The Ford Endeavour is the oldest SUV here, and while it does not look very dated with its sturdy appeal, there is a facelifted version already unveiled overseas. The Toyota Fortuner looks quite futuristic with its styling and does have a sporty and smart appearance in a compelling package. However, it does not match up to the Endeavour's tough nut looks. From the VW family, both the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq offer distinctly urban designs and appear extremely well built. The European SUVs definitely have more angular lines over the American and Japanese rivals and boast of a striking presence too. Coming to the newest offering in this segment, the 2019 Honda CR-V offers a distinctly familiar design wrapped in a futuristic package. The model is now longer than its predecessor, and you now see more prominent lines on the bonnet, wheel arches, as well as the bumper. As we said earlier, you can't go wrong with either of these in terms of styling, and the new CR-V is no different.

ford endeavour

(The Ford Endeavour is the widest SUV in this comparison)

Dimensions

The biggest drawback of the Honda CR-V was its five-seater configuration, at least in the Indian market. However, the fifth generation model is a seven-seater making it an extremely practical offering in the segment. On paper, the new CR-V has grown longer and wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase too is larger. Compared to its rivals, however, the Honda SUV is still smaller than the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Skoda Kodiaq. It's about 80 mm longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan. The new CR-V is as wide as the Fortuner at 1855 mm, and beats the Kodiaq as well as the Tiguan too. The widest SUV here though is the Endeavour at 1862 mm. With a ground clearance at about 208 mm, the CR-V can tackle rough roads with ease, which is higher than the VW and Skoda models, but lower than the brawny Fortuner and Endeavour. Barring the Tiguan, which is a strict five-seater, all other SUVs come with seven seating options.

Advertisement
skoda kodiaq review

(The Skoda Kodiaq gets the better of the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine shared with the Volkswagen Tiguan)

Powertrain

The fifth generation Honda CR-V will use a 2.0-litre petrol engine under the hood that's tuned to produce about 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. The petrol version will be offered with only a continuously variable transmission (CVT) sending power to the front wheels. The model will miss out on All-Wheel Drive as well as a manual gearbox. The talking point, however, is the new 1.6-litre diesel engine making its India debut with the 2019 CR-V. The i-DTEC engine will be turbocharged unit tuned for 120 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with AWD to be offered on the top-spec version.

volkswagen tiguan review

(The Volkswagen Tiguan is a strict five-seater and is available

Now, the power figures aren't exactly fantastic on the Honda CR-V. The SUVs in this space offer a lot more power with the diesel engines. The Skoda Kodiaq makes 147 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque from a 2.0-litre diesel, while the Tiguan churns out 141 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque. The brawny Toyota Fortuner uses a 2.8-litre diesel with 174 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque on the automatic version (420 Nm on manual). The Ford Endeavour though makes the most power here with the 2.2-litre diesel belting out 158 bhp and peak torque of 385 Nm. There's also the more powerful 3.2-litre engine on sale with 197 bhp and 470 Nm of torque. The Kodiaq and Tiguan get AWD as standard, which is optional on the Fortuner and Endeavour. Barring the CR-V, there's also a terrain response system on each of the SUVs that allows you to select the driving mode depending on sand, snow, gravel and more.

new toyota fortuner

(The Fortuner and Endeavour are competitively priced, while the CR-V could command a premium)

Price

0 Comments

Honda always commanded a premium for the CR-V and the model for the longest time has been a full import in the country. Interestingly, the Fortuner and Endeavour are made in India, while the Tiguan and Kodiaq arrive in the country via the CKD route. With the fifth generation model, Honda will be locally assebling the CR-V for the first time in India, which shows that the automaker is expecting the SUV to be volume friendly product. We do not expect the high pricing strategy to change with the new model either with prices for the new CR-V expected to start around ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Ford Endeavour start at ₹ 26.32 lakh going up to ₹ 32 lakh, while the Toyota Fortuner is priced between ₹ 26.20-32 lakh. The Volkswagen Tiguan is priced between ₹ 27.49-30.87 lakh, while it is the Skoda Kodiaq that is the most expensive here priced at ₹ 34.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in a single variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CR-V with Immediate Rivals

Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
TAGS :
Honda CR-V 2019 Honda CR-V Honda CR-V 7 seater Honda Cars India Honda cars SUVs Upcoming cars in India Upcoming SUVs Upcoming SUVs in 2018 auto-model-cr-v Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour

Latest News

2019 Honda CR-V vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan: Specifications Comparison
2019 Honda CR-V vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan: Specifications Comparison
2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R Gets Slightly Less Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R Gets Slightly Less Power
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India
2018 Independence Day: Car Makers That Never Came To India
2018 Independence Day: Car Makers That Never Came To India
2018 Independence Day: Top Automobiles Based Bollywood Movies
2018 Independence Day: Top Automobiles Based Bollywood Movies
Shahan Ali Mohsin To Represent India In IAME International Final At Le Mans
Shahan Ali Mohsin To Represent India In IAME International Final At Le Mans
Gujarat Police Fines Loveratri Actors Warina And Aayush For
Gujarat Police Fines Loveratri Actors Warina And Aayush For "Riding Without A Helmet"
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Discounts On Cars
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Discounts On Cars
Benelli Leoncino: What We Know So Far
Benelli Leoncino: What We Know So Far
Datsun GO Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Datsun GO Facelift Spotted Testing In India

Popular Cars

8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

19 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

28 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Honda CR-V Alternatives

SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 29.07 - 31.37 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 30.66 - 37.43 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 16.78 - 18.43 Lakh *
View More
Explore CR-V
×
Explore Now
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities