2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals

The 2019 Honda Civic has been finally launched In India at a starting price of ₹ 17.70 lakh going up to ₹ 22.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. The civic brand has returned to India after over seven years in its 10th generation after skipping the 9th altogether. The new Honda Civic has been launched in both petrol and diesel iterations considering that the previous Civic had lost its sheen to an extent without the diesel engine which still is in demand. The diesel is the new 1.6-litre unit sourced from the 2018 CR-V which and the petrol is the same tried and tested 1.8-litre. However, the Civic has its own limitations. For starters, the petrol engine is only available with a CVT gearbox as standard and the diesel is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and with both the engines, people look for either option as well. Then, there are three variants for petrol and diesel is available only in two variants. And here the competitors get an edge.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 17.70 Lakh

2019 Honda Civic 21.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2019 Honda Civic Variants Petrol (Only CVT) Diesel (Only M/T) V ₹ 17.70 lakh VX ₹ 19.20 lakh ₹ 20.50 lakh ZX ₹ 21.00 lakh ₹ 22.30 lakh

Skoda Octavia Petrol Diesel Ambition Manual ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.99 lakh Style Manual ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 20.99 lakh Style Automatic ₹ 20.59 lakh ₹ 22.99 lakh L & K ₹ 23.59 lakh ₹ 25.99 lakh

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images

The Skoda Octavia, in fact, is the one with the widest range. It's offered in four variants and three engine options at a starting price of ₹ 15.99 lakh for the base 1.4-litre Ambition variant going all the way up to 25.99 lakh for the top-end L&K diesel variant. Though the 1.4-litre petrol variant is the most affordable in this comparison, the engine is comparatively smaller than the competitors and is mated only to a manual transmission. The Octavia also gets the 1.8-litre petrol engine which starts at 20.59 lakh and is mated to a dual-clutch gearbox as standard. The 2019 Honda Civic 1.8 petrol which stands as a true competitor to the Skoda Octavia undercuts it by a whopping ₹ 2.89 lakh for the base variant and ₹ 2.59 lakh for the top-end variant. The diesel Octavia, on the other hand, is offered with a 1.8-litre unit which is available with both manual and automatic transmission. The base diesel variant of the Civic is ₹ 2.51 lakh more expensive than the base diesel of the Octavia while the top-end is ₹ 3.69 lakh cheaper than the Octavia L&K. However, the Civic diesel is ₹ 1.31 lakh more expensive than the 1.8-litre Style variant which is the top-end diesel manual variant.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Review: The Return Of The Prodigal

Toyota Corolla Altis Petrol Diesel G ₹ 16.45 lakh ₹ 17.71 lakh G CVT ₹ 18.06 lakh (A/T) GL ₹ 18.82 lakh ₹ 19.36 lakh VL ₹ 20.19 lakh (A/T)

The prices for Toyota Corolla petrol start at ₹ 16.45 lakh but the automatic variant is priced at ₹ 18.06 lakh being ₹ 36,000 more expensive than the base 2019 Honda Civic petrol which is only automatic. The price difference between the top-end automatic variants increases to ₹ 81,000. Both the cars get the diesel variants only with a manual gearbox and the diesel Civic is ₹ 2.79 lakh more expensive than the base Toyota Corolla Diesel and the top-end Civic is ₹ 2.94 lakh more expensive than the Corolla diesel which is only available in the GL variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.