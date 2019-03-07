New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals

The 2019 Honda Civic has been launched in India today with two engine options and five variants. Read on to know how it stands against its rivals.

View Photos
The 2019 Honda Civic has marked the re-entry of the Civic brand after seven years.

Highlights

  • The 2019 Honda Civic is the 10th-gen model making its comeback in India.
  • It's available with two engine options and in five variants.
  • Honda has received over 1100 bookings for the Civic in just 20 days.

The 2019 Honda Civic has been finally launched In India at a starting price of ₹ 17.70 lakh going up to ₹ 22.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. The civic brand has returned to India after over seven years in its 10th generation after skipping the 9th altogether. The new Honda Civic has been launched in both petrol and diesel iterations considering that the previous Civic had lost its sheen to an extent without the diesel engine which still is in demand. The diesel is the new 1.6-litre unit sourced from the 2018 CR-V which and the petrol is the same tried and tested 1.8-litre. However, the Civic has its own limitations. For starters, the petrol engine is only available with a CVT gearbox as standard and the diesel is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and with both the engines, people look for either option as well. Then, there are three variants for petrol and diesel is available only in two variants. And here the competitors get an edge.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 17.70 Lakh

2019 Honda Civic

21.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic Variants Petrol (Only CVT) Diesel (Only M/T)
V ₹ 17.70 lakh  
VX ₹ 19.20 lakh ₹ 20.50 lakh
ZX ₹ 21.00 lakh ₹ 22.30 lakh
Skoda Octavia Petrol Diesel
Ambition Manual ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.99 lakh
Style Manual ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 20.99 lakh
Style Automatic ₹ 20.59 lakh ₹ 22.99 lakh
L & K ₹ 23.59 lakh ₹ 25.99 lakh

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images

The Skoda Octavia, in fact, is the one with the widest range. It's offered in four variants and three engine options at a starting price of ₹ 15.99 lakh for the base 1.4-litre Ambition variant going all the way up to 25.99 lakh for the top-end L&K diesel variant. Though the 1.4-litre petrol variant is the most affordable in this comparison, the engine is comparatively smaller than the competitors and is mated only to a manual transmission. The Octavia also gets the 1.8-litre petrol engine which starts at 20.59 lakh and is mated to a dual-clutch gearbox as standard. The 2019 Honda Civic 1.8 petrol which stands as a true competitor to the Skoda Octavia undercuts it by a whopping ₹ 2.89 lakh for the base variant and ₹ 2.59 lakh for the top-end variant. The diesel Octavia, on the other hand, is offered with a 1.8-litre unit which is available with both manual and automatic transmission. The base diesel variant of the Civic is ₹ 2.51 lakh more expensive than the base diesel of the Octavia while the top-end is ₹ 3.69 lakh cheaper than the Octavia L&K. However, the Civic diesel is ₹ 1.31 lakh more expensive than the 1.8-litre Style variant which is the top-end diesel manual variant.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Review: The Return Of The Prodigal

Toyota Corolla Altis Petrol Diesel
G ₹ 16.45 lakh ₹ 17.71 lakh
G CVT ₹ 18.06 lakh (A/T)  
GL ₹ 18.82 lakh ₹ 19.36 lakh
VL ₹ 20.19 lakh (A/T)  
0 Comments

The prices for Toyota Corolla petrol start at ₹ 16.45 lakh but the automatic variant is priced at ₹ 18.06 lakh being ₹ 36,000 more expensive than the base 2019 Honda Civic petrol which is only automatic. The price difference between the top-end automatic variants increases to ₹ 81,000. Both the cars get the diesel variants only with a manual gearbox and the diesel Civic is ₹ 2.79 lakh more expensive than the base Toyota Corolla Diesel and the top-end Civic is ₹ 2.94 lakh more expensive than the Corolla diesel which is only available in the GL variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare 2019 Honda Civic with Immediate Rivals

2019 Honda Civic
Honda
2019 Civic
Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
TAGS :
2019 Honda Civic 10th Generation Honda Civic All-New Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic Cabin 2019 Honda Civic Design 2019 Honda Civic Diesel 2019 Honda Civic Engine 2019 Honda Civic Exterior 2019 Honda Civic Features 2019 Honda Civic India 2019 Honda Civic Int

Latest News

2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda 2019 Civic Alternatives

Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 30.14 Lakh *
Explore 2019 Civic
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities