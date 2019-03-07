2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation

The return of the Honda Civic brand has got many of us adrenaline going. A decade back its predecessor breakthrough the conventional three-box design of the usual executive sedans. It stood to be a radical looker for its time with its low stance, wide track and a sloping roofline and had a strong heart as well. The 1.8-litre i-Vtec engine was potent with all that it had and the handling didn't fail to impress either. To top it all, the swanky looking cockpit like cabin further added that last dose of appeal to the package. That was the 8th generation Honda Civic and the ninth generation never came to our market. Instead, Honda has taken a leap.

The 2019 Honda Civic feels plush inside wrapped in soft-touch materials along with beige leather upholstery on select places. The 2019 Honda Civic feels plush inside wrapped in soft-touch materials along with beige leather upholstery on select places.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Review: The Return Of The Prodigal

New Honda Civic ₹ 18 - 24 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Honda Civic which is all set to launch in India is the facelift of the tenth-generation model. It has the same heart and going by our review has all its strength intact, in fact, it has built upon them. The 2019 Honda Civic is spawned by a new platform and looks distinct for good with a sharp front and a coupe-like roofline. Though the cabin may not be as eccentric as the previous model, the streamline design soothes the eye. The interiors are wrapped with soft-touch materials and the use of beige leather upholstery in selected places like the seats and door armrests add to the plush quotient. It's also equipped with aplenty bells and whistles like the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and more. The new Honda Civic also stands tall on the safety front with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Stability Control, Isofix child seat mounts, Electronic Parking Brake and Lane Watch Assist system.

The 2019 Honda Civic gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The 2019 Honda Civic gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.6-litre diesel engine.

Also Read: New-Gen Honda Civic: Key Features Explained

However, the biggest update on the 2019 Honda Civic is the addition of a new diesel engine which was one of the major causes for its predecessor to be axed from the India line-up. It's the same 1.6-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine which Honda has sourced from the 2018 CR-V. It pumps out 118 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol, on the other hand, is the same tried and tested 1.8-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit that churns out 139 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm and is mated only to a CVT gearbox.

The 2019 Honda Civic is built with over 65 per cent of local contents. The 2019 Honda Civic is built with over 65 per cent of local contents.

While the updates on the new model are surely promising, they will come at a cost. That said, we aren't expecting prices to be too much different than the competition given the fact that it has over 65 per cent localization. We expect the ex-showroom price for the base diesel to start at around ₹ 18 Lakh and go up to Rs 21.5 lakh. The base petrol variant is likely to cost around ₹ 18.80 lakh going up to ₹ 22.5 lakh.

2019 Honda Civic Expected Price Diesel ₹ 18 lakh to ₹ 21.5 lakh Petrol ₹ 18.80 lakh to ₹ 22.5 lakh

Arch rival to the 2019 Honda Civic in the Indian market are the Skoda Octavia and the Toyota Corolla Altis. Prices for the Octavia start at ₹ 15.99 lakh for the base petrol variant which is powered by a 1.4 litre engine while prices for the base petrol 1.8-litre variant start at ₹ 20.59 lakh. The Prices for the diesel Octavia start at ₹ 17.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 25.99 lakh for the top-end L&K variant. The prices for the Toyota Corolla start at ₹ 16.45 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to ₹ 20.19 lakh for the top-end diesel variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.