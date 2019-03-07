New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation

The 2019 Honda Civic is all set to launch. Read on to know how much it is expected to be priced at.

View Photos
The 2019 Honda Civic is available both in petrol and diesel variants.

Highlights

  • The 2019 Honda Civic is available in both petrol and diesel variants.
  • The 2019 Honda Civic has over 65 per cent localization.
  • It looks sharp sporting an angular front and coupe-like roofline.

The return of the Honda Civic brand has got many of us adrenaline going. A decade back its predecessor breakthrough the conventional three-box design of the usual executive sedans. It stood to be a radical looker for its time with its low stance, wide track and a sloping roofline and had a strong heart as well. The 1.8-litre i-Vtec engine was potent with all that it had and the handling didn't fail to impress either. To top it all, the swanky looking cockpit like cabin further added that last dose of appeal to the package. That was the 8th generation Honda Civic and the ninth generation never came to our market. Instead, Honda has taken a leap.

mg0nnm7oThe 2019 Honda Civic feels plush inside wrapped in soft-touch materials along with beige leather upholstery on select places.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic Review: The Return Of The Prodigal

New Honda Civic

₹ 18 - 24 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Mar 2019

The 2019 Honda Civic which is all set to launch in India is the facelift of the tenth-generation model. It has the same heart and going by our review has all its strength intact, in fact, it has built upon them. The 2019 Honda Civic is spawned by a new platform and looks distinct for good with a sharp front and a coupe-like roofline. Though the cabin may not be as eccentric as the previous model, the streamline design soothes the eye. The interiors are wrapped with soft-touch materials and the use of beige leather upholstery in selected places like the seats and door armrests add to the plush quotient. It's also equipped with aplenty bells and whistles like the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and more. The new Honda Civic also stands tall on the safety front with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Stability Control, Isofix child seat mounts, Electronic Parking Brake and Lane Watch Assist system.

c7h2mgto The 2019 Honda Civic gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.6-litre diesel engine.

Also Read: New-Gen Honda Civic: Key Features Explained

However, the biggest update on the 2019 Honda Civic is the addition of a new diesel engine which was one of the major causes for its predecessor to be axed from the India line-up. It's the same 1.6-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine which Honda has sourced from the 2018 CR-V. It pumps out 118 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol, on the other hand, is the same tried and tested 1.8-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit that churns out 139 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm and is mated only to a CVT gearbox.

k88bhrfo The 2019 Honda Civic is built with over 65 per cent of local contents.

While the updates on the new model are surely promising, they will come at a cost. That said, we aren't expecting prices to be too much different than the competition given the fact that it has over 65 per cent localization. We expect the ex-showroom price for the base diesel to start at around ₹ 18 Lakh and go up to Rs 21.5 lakh. The base petrol variant is likely to cost around ₹ 18.80 lakh going up to ₹ 22.5 lakh.

2019 Honda Civic Expected Price
Diesel ₹ 18 lakh to ₹ 21.5 lakh
Petrol ₹ 18.80 lakh to ₹ 22.5 lakh
0 Comments

Arch rival to the 2019 Honda Civic in the Indian market are the Skoda Octavia and the Toyota Corolla Altis. Prices for the Octavia start at ₹ 15.99 lakh for the base petrol variant which is powered by a 1.4 litre engine while prices for the base petrol 1.8-litre variant start at ₹ 20.59 lakh. The Prices for the diesel Octavia start at ₹ 17.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 25.99 lakh for the top-end L&K variant. The prices for the Toyota Corolla start at ₹ 16.45 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to ₹ 20.19 lakh for the top-end diesel variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic 10th Generation Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic Cabin 2019 Honda Civic Design 2019 Honda Civic Diesel 2019 Honda Civic Petrol 2019 Honda Civic Engine 2019 Honda Civic Exterior 2019 Honda Civic Features 2019 Honda Civic India 2019

Latest News

2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed

Latest Cars

8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities