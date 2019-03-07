New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days

The 2019 Honda Civic has received over 1,100 per-orders in just 20 days since the company opened bookings for the car.

Honda Cars India officially started accepting bookings for the new Civic sedan back on February 15

The newly launched 2019 Honda Civic has bagged over 1100 bookings in India. The information was shared earlier today, by Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO Honda Cars India, at the launch of the 10th generation Honda Civic. Honda Cars India officially started accepting bookings for the new Civic sedan back on February 15, 2019, and these numbers have been achieved in just 20 days. The new Honda Civic has been launched in India, starting at ₹ 17.69 lakh to ₹ 22.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Civic

21.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Civic

ddtd24cs

Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO Honda and Rajesh Goel Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing

Speaking at the launch, Nakanishi said, "Three weeks ago, we started the official bookings for the car, and I am happy to share that the all-new Civic has received an overwhelming response from customers. We have already received over 1,100 pre-bookings for the Honda Civic, which I believe is equivalent to 2 months of sales volume of the total executive sedan segment. This gives us the confidence that this car has the potential to drive the executive sedan segment in India."

Earlier, when Honda announced starting the production of the Civic, the company had mentioned that in just the first 7 days, they had exceeded the expected 3-week pre-booking numbers. This surely comes as a testament to the fact that the love for the Honda Civic is still strong among Indian customers.

10ct89so

The 2019 Honda Civic comes with new design and futuristic styling

The 2019 Honda Civic comes with new design and futuristic styling, featuring a chrome-induced front wing grille, angular bumper, and all-LED headlamps, along with larger 17-inch dual tone alloys for the top-end model. The rear styling has completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot. On the features front, the 2019 Honda Civic offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other offerings include an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control and smart key engine on and off function. The instrument cluster is digital as well with a 7-inch unit, while you also get a push-button start system. The new Civic also gets six airbags, ABS, EBD, Agile Handling Assist, stability control, hill start assist and electric parking brake.

Under the hood, the car gets the option of both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol model comes with a four-cylinder petrol motor makes 139 bhp and 174 Nm of peak torque the diesel model gets a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine tuned to offer 118 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The petrol variants only get a CVT automatic transmission, while the diesel trims only get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Civic
