New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know

Honda took the wraps off the new generation Honda Civic earlier this year, and we can't wait for it to make a comeback to the Indian roads.

View Photos

Honda took the wraps off the new generation Honda Civic earlier this year, and we can't wait for it to make a comeback to the Indian roads. While the last generation Civic was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, Honda has confirmed that India will get the new generation instead, and not the older generation like previously reported. While the launch is still far away, early next year to be precise, the new generation Honda Civic has tons of first's to its name. Discontinued in 2015 due to slump in sales, Honda has high hopes from the new generation Civic, which also happens to be the brand's most successful product in the North American and the European market. Here's everything you need to know about the new generation Honda Civic.

New Honda Civic

₹ 13 - 18 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

All You Need To Know About The 2019 Honda Civic

  1. The new generation Honda Civic is the latest to join the long list of arrivals from the Japanese carmaker. At the Auto Expo 2018, Honda announced three new models for the Indian market, which included the new generation Amaze, the new generation CR-V and the new generation Civic. While the Amaze has already arrived, the CR-V will come by October, with a launch slated early next year for the Civic.
    2p9mahho

    (2019 Honda Civic)

    Advertisement
  2. Visually, the new Civic is much sporty than its predecessor and has upped its ante in the design department as well. The major changes in the design is the new piano black upper fascia wing, restyled lower fascia, bumper and lower grille, a full-width front splitter, chrome side pod accents, and updated halogen or LED headlights.
  3. The new Civic also gets a chrome accent on the lower rear bumper and new set of wheel designs for both models, including a larger 18-inch rim.
  4. The new trim also receives the updated 7-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and volume button.
  5. Honda has also included the Sensing feature as standard on all its vehicles by 2022 model year. All the trims of the 2019 Civic Sedan and Coupe feature the Honda Sensing technology, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).
    amsnqvv8

    (India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic)

  6. Under the hood, the new Civic gets a 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC engine mated to either a CVT with G-Shift Control or a 6-Speed manual gearbox.
  7. We expect the new Civic to be priced in the range of ₹ 15 lakh- ₹ 20 lakh.
  8. It will take on the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra in the Indian market.
0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic New Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic India

Latest News

Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India
Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free
Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

47 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.27 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.04 - 10.59 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities