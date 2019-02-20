2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000

The Honda CBR650R will be the only in-line four-cylinder offering in the sub Rs. 10 lakh space

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the introduction of its new middleweight capacity motorcycle - CBR650R - in the country. Bookings for the Honda CBR650R have commenced at a token amount of ₹ 15,000 across the company's Wing World dealerships, while the manufacturer has announced prices will be under ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for its newest offering. The Honda CBR650R replaces the CBR 650F globally and in India too, and is the more track focused derivative based on the 650 platform. The bike was first revealed at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last year.

Also Read: 2019 Honda CBR650R Revealed At EICMA 2018

Honda CBR650R ₹ 7.2 - 7.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The new CBR650R gets a more aggressive riding stance with lower-set clip-ons and higher foot pegs

Speaking on bringing the CBR650R to India, HMSI - Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "Less than two weeks after the national launch of CB300R, Honda is proud to unleash its second global blockbuster in the middle-weight segment under the Silver Wing-mark umbrella. After the 2019 global fun model line-up unveil in EICMA, Honda has now opened bookings for its new middle-weight sports machine CBR650R in India too. With an aggressive Fireblade inspired bodywork, strong dose of CBR sporting intent & intense power, Honda's Make-in-India CBR650R will entice fun bikers of India like never before!"

The 2019 Honda CBR650R borrows design inspiration from the litre-class CBR 1000RR Fireblade, while the bike maker promises a mix of everyday usability with track-focused performance. The bike gets a new chassis, fuel tank and foot rest, all of which makes it 6 kg lighter than its predecessor. The CBR650R comes with 41 mm Showa Seperate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. It also gets dual-radial mount calipers at the front and a single-piston caliper at the rear, paired with disc brakes for improved stopping power. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Honda CBR650R is 6 kg lighter, makes 5% more power and gets an improved torque curve

Power on the new Honda CBR650R comes from the reworked 649 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine tuned for 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm. The motor now revs 1000 rpm higher, while peak power has increased by five per cent. The torque curve has improved with the new output rated at 64 Nm available at 8500 rpm. The bike continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist/slipper clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that can be switched off.

Other prominent upgrades include a more aggressive riding stance with clip-ons thanks to the re-positioned handlebar moved forward by 30 mm, which sit lower than the CBR650F. The footpegs are also positioned 3 mm rearward and are set 6 mm higher. The seat height remains the same at 810 mm.

The 2019 CBR650R will be available in 2 colours - Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

Keeping up with the Fireblade inspiration, the 2019 Honda CBR650R gets dual-LED headlamps and a digital LCD display for the instrument console. There's also a gear position indicator and shift up indicator added to the mix. The CBR650R will be available in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The bike will lock horns against a host of rivals including the Kawasaki Ninja 650, as well as the Triumph Street Triple S, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.