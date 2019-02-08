New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda CBR400R Unveiled

There is a new entrant in the sub 500 cc supersport motorcycle category, the 2019 Honda CBR400R or 'baby Fireblade'. It is derived from the CBR500R and will be going up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400.

View Photos
The Honda CBR400R is based on the new CBR500R, which was showcased last year At EICMA.

The new 2019 Honda CBR400R has been revealed and as of now, it is only meant for the international market. The Honda CBR400R is based on the updated CBR500R, which was showcased at last year's EICMA Motorcycle Show and gets similar looks, paint schemes and even the engine, but with lowered capacity and output. It is as sharp looking as the updated CBR500R, getting similar lines and design and of course is a faired motorcycle like its elder siblings. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India may or may not launch the new CBR400R in India, but we would definitely love to see it strutting its stuff on Indian roads. 

It is a new model and it gets a 399 cc parallel twin engine which is liquid-cooled. It pumps out 46 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, while getting a 6-speed gearbox. Additionally, there is a slipper clutch as standard as well along with a new exhaust designed by Honda Racing. The valve timing has been revised as well. The bike weighs 192 kg, fully loaded with fuel and has a tank capacity of 17 litres. The Japanese Honda website says that the bike has a claimed fuel efficiency of 41 kilometres to the litre when running at 60 kmph constantly.

54d1vauThe CBR400R gets 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120/70-R17 tyre up front and a 160/60-R16 at the rear.

Other features include all LED lighting, fully digital instrument cluster and standard ABS. The cycle parts consist of a single disc brake at both ends along with regular telescopic front forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The CBR400R gets 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120/70-R17 tyre up front and a 160/60-R16 at the rear. The bike will be available in three colours, which are Grand Prix Red, Pearl Glare White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. In Japan, it is priced at 7,93,800 yen or ₹ 5.16 lakh. 

0 Comments

The Honda CBR400R will directly go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the KTM RC390 in India.

Honda CB300R India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Honda CB300R India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Honda CB Shine And CB Shine SP Updated With CBS
Honda CB Shine And CB Shine SP Updated With CBS
2019 Honda CB300R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Honda CB300R: Price Expectation In India
