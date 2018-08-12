New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda CBR1000R Fireblade To Get More Power

The updated Honda CBR1000RR is expected to make around 212 bhp of power, slightly more than the Ducati Panigale V4, and unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November.

View Photos
The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR is expected to make 212 bhp from a new engine

Highlights

  • 2019 Honda CBR1000RR to make around 212 bhp
  • New in-line four cylinder engine expected on updated bike
  • Better aerodynamics and new chassis expected on 2019 model

A heavily revised Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in November this year. According to latest reports, the updated Honda CBR1000RR will indeed get completely revamped for 2019. Among the updates is a new chassis, but more importantly, a brand new in-line four-cylinder engine which will be capable of producing 212 bhp, surpassing the Ducati Panigale V4's power output. The new Fireblade is also expected to get a new fairing design, with a central air duct which will direct air to the airbox to create more power and prevent lift-off under hard acceleration.

Honda

Honda Bikes

X-Blade

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Unicorn 160

Grazia

CB Shine

Dio

Navi

CBR 250R

Activa 125

CB Unicorn 150

Aviator

CD 110 Dream

Activa i

Dream Yuga

Cliq

Gold Wing

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

CBR 650F

CB 1000R

CRF1000L Africa Twin
agsn6po8

(The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR is expected to get a new fairing with better aerodynamics in addition to a more powerful engine)

Advertisement

Earlier reports suggested that the updated Honda CBR1000RR may get a V4 engine, but the latest reports suggest that the 2019 Fireblade isn't going to get a V4 engine after all. That engine is likely being developed for a special new model, the Honda RVF1000R, while the new in-line four cylinder engine is expected to get a slight displacement bump, possibly even a 1100 cc or 1200 cc engine. Three different variants of the new Honda CBR1000RR are expected - the standard Fireblade, a SP1 variant and a limited edition SP2 variant. The SP2 model is expected to get a full carbon-fibre fairing, among other changes, to keep the kerb weight around 185 kg.

0 Comments

The current Fireblade's 187 bhp power output is a significant bump over its predecessor, but the 2019 model will have much more power from the new engine. The bike's aerodynamics will get a complete revamp, with race teams reportedly not happy with the current model, struggling for top speed and front-end grip in high speed corners. The new Honda CBR1000RR is expected to go on sale as a 2019 model, and is expected to be a much more updated superbike overall. So far, there's been no official word from Honda on the updated Fireblade.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda X-Blade with Immediate Rivals

Honda X-Blade
Honda
X-Blade
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero
Xtreme Sports
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS
Apache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ V2.0 FI
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki
Gixxer
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V2.0 FI
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj
Pulsar 180
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda
CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda
CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
TAGS :
Honda Honda CBR1000RR Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade 2019 Honda CBR1000RR

Latest News

2019 Honda CBR1000R Fireblade To Get More Power
2019 Honda CBR1000R Fireblade To Get More Power
Audi RS6 Avant Performance Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.56 Crore
Audi RS6 Avant Performance Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.56 Crore
2019 Kawasaki Ninja Is Now The Most Powerful Road Legal Motorcycle Ever
2019 Kawasaki Ninja Is Now The Most Powerful Road Legal Motorcycle Ever
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.56 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.56 Lakh
Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know
Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon Gets An Upgrade From G-Power, Does 800 BHP
Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon Gets An Upgrade From G-Power, Does 800 BHP
Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series
Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series
Hero MotoSports Team To Participate In Atacama Rally 2018
Hero MotoSports Team To Participate In Atacama Rally 2018
BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video
BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video
Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors Owned JLR Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent
Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors Owned JLR Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent
Toyota's ECO Car Wash Service Saves 95 Per Cent Water
Toyota's ECO Car Wash Service Saves 95 Per Cent Water
Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

23 Alpha Bikes

Available
Used Alpha Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 29,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 Ninja 250R Bikes

Available
Used Ninja 250R Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.23 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

1 Flyte Bikes

Available
Used Flyte Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 23,000
More Scooter Bikes

530 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

5 Bajaj XCD Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj XCD Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 15,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Hero CBZ Bikes

Available
Used Hero CBZ Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 9,500
More Commuter Bikes

2 Hayate EP Bikes

Available
Used Hayate EP Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Commuter Bikes

10 Yamaha Crux Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Crux Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 10,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Z1000 Bikes

Available
Used Z1000 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 66,884 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 53,888 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 48,052 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1,74,617 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 76,161 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 28,44,813 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17,79,727 *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7,82,042 *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14,17,887 *
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
₹ 14,01,906 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities