New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Honda CB300R: Price Expectation In India

The Honda CB300R is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.25-2.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) once it's launched in India.

View Photos
The Honda CB300R is expected to be priced competitively, around Rs. 2.3 lakh

Highlights

  • Honda CB300R will be assembled in India and priced below Rs. 2.5 lakh
  • The Honda CB300R gets all LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and more
  • The Honda CB300R has design inspired by the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the 2019 Honda CB300R on February 8, 2018. The Honda CB300R's design is based on the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept, which is a modern take on a classic cafe racer design. The CB300R looks like a smaller version of the Honda CB1000R, and is likely to be a contender for HMSI's fortunes in the fast growing 200-500 cc motorcycle segment. HMSI has already announced that the CB300R will be priced below ₹ 2.5 lakh and select Honda Wing World dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new Honda.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Honda CB300R

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine SP

X-Blade

Activa 5G

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Shine

CB Unicorn 160

Dio

Navi

CB Unicorn 150

CBR 250R

Activa 125

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Activa i

Aviator

CD 110 Dream

Cliq

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CBR 1000RR

CBR 650F

CB1000R Plus

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

b8afelvg

(The fully digital unit on the Honda CB300R is comprehensive)

The Honda CB300R is powered by a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine which puts out 30.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 27 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and the motorcycle tips the scales at 143 kg. Styling is the CB300R's USP, together with the fact that it's loaded with features, including a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) with an inertial measurement unit. Full LED lighting, 41 mm upside down front forks, a rear monoshock with 7-step preload adjustability and a LCD instrument panel, offering gear shift warning light and what Honda calls the "Peak Hold Function" make the CB300R a truly modern bike which promises decent performance and taut handling.

2018 honda cb300r

The Honda CB300R is expected to get a long list of top-notch components

0 Comments

Pricing though will be key to the CB300R's success in India. If HMSI manages to price it around ₹ 2.25 - 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda CB300R has the potential to make it a popular choice among the style-conscious and performance-seeking crowd in the motorcycle market. However, even at those prices, the CB300R will face tough challenge from the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, priced at ₹ 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW G 310 R, priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and even the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which is priced very competitively at ₹ 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine SP with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Super Splendor
Hero
Super Splendor
TAGS :
Honda CB300R Honda CB300R price in India Honda CB300R India Price

Latest News

Honda CB Shine And CB Shine SP Updated With CBS
Honda CB Shine And CB Shine SP Updated With CBS
2019 Honda CB300R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Honda CB300R: Price Expectation In India
Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing
Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing
Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales Posts Positive Growth In January 2019: FADA
Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales Posts Positive Growth In January 2019: FADA
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Honda Introduces Exclusive Editions Of The Amaze, WR-V And Jazz
Honda Introduces Exclusive Editions Of The Amaze, WR-V And Jazz
2020 BMW GS Trophy Destination Revelaed
2020 BMW GS Trophy Destination Revelaed
Pininfarina Battista Teased; Only 50 Will Be Made And Sold Globally
Pininfarina Battista Teased; Only 50 Will Be Made And Sold Globally
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Lamborghini Huracan Evo India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 66,884 - 71,616 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 67,372 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 48,052 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 76,161 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7.82 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities