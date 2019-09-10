2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6: Price Expectation

The Activa 125 will be the first BS6 model from Honda's stables to be launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is ready to launch the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant variant of the Honda Activa 125. It was unveiled in India earlier this year, once it got its BS6 certification. The new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 of course gets a fuel injected motor making it only the second 125 cc scooter in India, after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI, to get fuel injection. It will be using the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine updated with the company's PGM-FI fuel-injection technology to meet the stringent emission regulations. Currently, the BS4 Activa 125 churns out 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The new Activa 125 will also offer 10 per cent more fuel efficiency.

(The BS6 model of the Honda Activa 125 gets an all-new instrument panel which is part analogue, part digital)

Among the BS6 Honda Activa 125's key highlights, the scooter now gets a new starter motor which is claimed to be noiseless and an idle stop system that aims to improve fuel economy on the scooter. The BS6 Activa 125 will also be the first in its segment to come with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, which prevents the engine from starting when the side stand is engaged. There is also a new semi-digital console on offer that shows more information including the range and average fuel efficiency. The BS6 Honda Activa 125 now gets an external fuel lid along with the 4-in-1 ignition switch.

(The side-stand indicator on the BS6 Activa 125 also prohibits the engine from being started if the stand is down)

On the design front, the overall silhouette of the new Activa 125 remains the same, but there are some changes which will clearly differentiate the BS-VI Activa 125 from the current generation Activa 125. There are chrome strips on the front apron and side panels, as well as a LED headlight and position lamp, and a redesigned tail-lamp.

The prices of the BS 4 Honda Activa 125 start at ₹ 60,627 for the drum brake variant and go up to ₹ 65,012 for the disc brake variant with alloy wheels. We expect the BS6 Honda Activa 125 to be priced between ₹ 66,000 to ₹ 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

