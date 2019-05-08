2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed

The Pleasure has been one of the most affordable scooters in the Hero Motocorp line up

Hero is all set to launch the new Pleasure in India on May 13, 2019 and it is one of the biggest updates to the scooter till date. The Pleasure has been one of the most affordable scooters in the Hero Motocorp line up and it's finally see the scooter get a comprehensive update. In fact, very recently, the scooter was caught undisguised, while shooting for an ad film and with brand ambassador, actor Alia Bhatt, riding it around town. The 2019 Hero Pleasure gets a host of updates and will sport an extremely contemporary look over the predecessor.

The revised design on the scooter sees it get a new front apron that continues to integrate the indicators and this gives the scooter a very modern look. Adding a zing of peppiness is the headlamp design which is new and is an angular-upright shaped unit giving it a very retro-feel; while making sure that it still is very much contemporary. The new headlamp design also hints at a larger instrument console, which will sport a digital display with it, packing more information.

The updated Hero Pleasure scooter was spotted completely undisguised with brand ambassador Alia Bhatt astride during the shoot of its TVC

Adding a bit more sportiness to the scooter are the changes to the side panel and even the brushed silver plastic inserts which add a bit of premiumness to the scooter. Sadly, there are not shots of the rear and so we don't really know the changes that have happened there. It is likely that Hero will upgrade the Pleasure to include an LED headlamp, mobile charging port and more as part of the new feature list.

The Pleasure is likely to get the same 102 cc single-cylinder engine which it currently gets which churns out 6.9 bhp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque. The figures could see some improvement, while the efficiency is also likely to be better on the new model. The updated model will get IBS (Integrated Braking System) as standard, meeting the future norms.

Expect prices to be marginally high than the current model and we expect it to start from ₹ 46,500 and it will compete with the likes of the TVS Scooty Pep+, Honda Activa-I and even the Suzuki Let's



