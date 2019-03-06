2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed

Volkswagen's electric future looks fun, at least that's the kind of vibe the I.D. Buggy concept is all about at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this year. The new concept is heavily inspired by ‘60s-era Beetle-based dune buggies and is more of a design study than a preview to a production model. The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept is based on the automaker's new Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform that will underpin a host of new electric models from the automaker.

The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept looks fun and the design looks retro and funky. The lines are clean and graphical and the headlamps do stand out, reminiscent of the old bullet-body lights found on the old buggies. The lack of a grille also adds to the clutter-free appearance of the I.D. Buggy Concept while the rear sports X-shaped taillights that look contemporary. The open top buggy concept rides on 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres from BFGoodrich and the underbody has reinforced for off-roading.

The cabin gets a clutter-free appearance with an LCD instrument console

The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept finds its power source at the rear and uses a 62 kWh battery pack that is placed under the floor. The battery powers an electric motor that makes 200 bhp and has a range of about 250 km in a single charge. The I.D. Buggy concept gets a rear-wheel drive but the MEB platform is flexible to accommodate All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as well. The concept could also saw spawn a four-seater version instead of the two-seater layout showcased, while Volkswagen says the body could be easily removed from the platform offering a kit-car set-up like the Meyers Manx kit buggies.

The Volkswagen ID Buggy Concept remains a design study for now

Volkswagen has been ambitious about its plans to make it big in the electric vehicle space that is being seen as the future of mobility in the coming years. The I.D. concepts have been previewing a host of models from the manufacturer. Should the I.D. Buggy concept make it to production too? Yes please.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.