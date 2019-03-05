New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals New Micro SUV H2X

The micro SUV will the company's answer to the segment which currently has players like the Mahindra KUV100 and even Maruti Suzuki's Future S concept when its launched in India.

The Tata H2X concept will be called Hornbill when it'll launch in 2020

Tata Motors has revealed its new Micro SUV concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We told you just this morning about the new small SUV from the company's stable and finally we get to see it in the flesh. The Micro SUV is called the H2X concept and looks absolutely stunning. It was in fact the show stopper for the company at Geneva this year and will be the company's second subcompact SUV. The production variant based on the H2X concept is likely to be showcased as the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi and subsequently will be launched in the second half of 2020.

The cabin of the Tata H2X looks modern and comes with a digital display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system

The H2X Concept is dynamic, expressive and versatile and the company promises good performance, future ready connectivity and big in terms of room in the cabin. Based on the new ALFA Architecture, this concept shows the future design direction of Tata Motors under the Impact 2.0 design. It takes successful design cues from the H5X Concept shrinks it to make the package smaller yet equally attractive.

The micro SUV will the company's answer to the segment which currently has players like the Mahindra KUV100 and even Maruti Suzuki's Future S concept when its launched in India. It will be based on the ALFA platform and will be close to 3.8 metres long and we expect it come with the DNA of an SUV. As far as the name of the car is concerned, the H2X concept will be called the Hornbill when it enters production.

or select from popular cities