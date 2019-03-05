New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback

The Altroz, whose name is derived from the Albatross bird is the first car to be been designed and developed on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture.

The Tata Altroz will be the company's first premium hatchback in India
Tata Motors, in its 21st year at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, revealed its next generation passenger vehicles - four Global premiers and one European premier. The company showcased its new offering in the premium hatchback segment - the Altroz. The company had already announced the name of the car a while back and now we get to see the production model of the car for the first time. Tata Motors first showcased this concept at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo and it was then called the 45X concept. The Altroz, whose name is derived from the Albatross bird is the first car to be been designed and developed on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, it allows the manufacturing of multiple body styles with a choice of powertrains including gasoline, diesel or full electric to meet the constantly evolving aspirations of the customers.

Tata Motors also showcased the Altroz in the EV avtaar

This architecture also has the ability to evolve into a range of modern, exciting vehicles in a short development cycle. Flexible solutions in the Architecture also make it capable of handling connected/ hybrid car offerings in future which is why the company also showcased the Altroz EV, showing the capability of the company to cater to the electric car demand if needed.

The Altroz is the second product designed under Impact 2.0 Design language and aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on bringing connectivity and everyday mobility together. It is an amalgamation of revolutionary design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity and thrilling performance. With the Altroz, Tata Motors will enter the premium hatchback segment in India, in mid-2019.

2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback
