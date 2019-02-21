New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres

Mercedes-Benz will present the new CLA Shooting Brake and, for the first time, the Concept EQV and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC


The Concept EQV will also be on display to the world for the first time
Geneva Motor Show 2018

At the 89th Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz will present the new CLA Shooting Brake and, for the first time, the Concept EQV and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC. Also on display to the public for the first time will be the Formula E showcar and the smart forease+. The new V-Class too will make its debut at the show.

With the world premiere of the CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a design counterpart to the CLA Coupe whose elegantly contoured, muscular rear end ensures substantial benefits in terms of practicality and stowage space. The Shooting Brake reinterprets the design idiom of sensual purity, and turns the interior into a cool and stylish user interface for intelligent digital technology. It features the very latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, and thus provides the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the S-Class.



The Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift has already been revealed 

The Concept EQV will also be on display to the world for the first time - it is the world's first SUV in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive. The near-production concept vehicle combines locally emission-free mobility with impressive performance, maximum functionality and aesthetic design.

mercedes benz glc facelift rear

The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift has been spotted testing in Europe on numerous occasions 



Also making its world debut is the new V-Class which comes with revised design and new engine options. The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC will also make its debut at Geneva and like its predecessors, the SUV combines on and off-road driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality and comfort. With its wide, sporty look, the new control concept including MBUX and gesture control, innovative driving assistance systems and a revised engine range. We'll see this car make it to the Indian market very soon.

