2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars

The second-generation plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW 7 Series, BMW X5 and BMW 3 Series sedan will make their debut in Geneva.

BMW at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will showcase the new 7 series and also a range of vehicles with electrified drive systems. The carmaker will present its 4th generation of Plug-In-Hybrid powertrains. BMW is again upping the profile of its flagship models in the luxury segment with extensive design updates, a more advanced line-up of engines and cutting-edge operating, driver assistance and connectivity technology. The restyling of the new BMW 7 Series exterior clearly accentuates the car's presence. Inside the cabin, new equipment features, improved acoustic comfort and the latest-generation display and operating system all help to raise the feel-good factor another notch.

k9vetrf8

The BMW 7 Series gets slimmer head lamps

The 7 Series now features a 40-per-cent-larger BMW kidney grille and slimmer headlights. The bonnet and front apron also sport a new look. The design update is rounded off by a restyled rear apron and a slender light strip below the chrome bar linking the rear lights, which are likewise slimmer than before. The buttons on the multifunction steering wheel have been rearranged and the wireless charging tray for smartphones repositioned, while the optional Ambient highlight also has a new finish. The screen grouping formed by the instrument cluster and control Display comes with the software features of BMW Operating System 7.0, as does the BMW Touch Command control unit for the rear. The three plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 7 Series portfolio offer increased drive power and greater electric range

The second-generation plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW 7 Series, BMW X5 and BMW 3 Series sedan will also make their debut in Geneva. The new BMW 7 Series Plug-in-Hybrids take all of the luxury sedan's sporting prowess, passenger comfort and feel-good ambience and combine them with the option of virtually silent motoring with zero local emissions.

g4jjvp8g

The BMW X5 plug-in hybrid comes with a total output of 394 bhp

The second-generation BMW X5 with electrified powertrain also comes with a straight-six petrol engine specially modified for the job at hand. It teams up with an electric motor to generate system output of more than 394 horse and it can do 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The car will be available from August 2019 in European markets. The new BMW X5 xDrive45e wouldn't be complete without the latest battery cell technology to call on. The resulting electric range of up to 80 kilometres allows most daily commutes to be completed with zero local emissions. The new BMW X5 xDrive45e also has all the right credentials for much longer journeys and trips away, thanks to its 69-litre fuel tank and a versatile boot offering between 500 and 1,716 litres of luggage space.

56hcm2g8

The BMW 330e is due to make its European debut in July 2019

A four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor and a latest-generation lithium-ion battery form the basis for the plug-in hybrid system in the new BMW 330e Sedan. It generates a combined output of 248 bhp, which can be briefly increased by up to 40 bhp hp courtesy of the standard XtraBoost function. This is sufficient to propel the car to 100 kmph from rest in 6 seconds. The BMW 330e sedan is due to come out in July 2019 and gets a maximum electric range of 60 km - around 50 per cent further than its predecessor.

qap2a1co

The BMW 8 Series Night Sky gets aluminium brake callipers with a bionic design

There will also be the one-off BMW Individual version of the new BMW 8 Series luxury sports car on display. The BMW Individual M850i Night Sky sees the use of meteoritic rock to adorn the centre console's trim plate, the start/stop button for the V8 engine, the selector lever for the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, the Touch Controller for the iDrive system and the car's door sill finishers. The BMW Individual M850i Night Sky boasts yet another highlight in the form of aluminium brake callipers with a bionic design. Developed by BMW Motorsport, they are likewise manufactured as unique specimens using 3D printing techniques.

2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars
