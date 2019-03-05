New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Geneva: Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Concept

The Concept EQV features a compact electric drivetrain (eATS) on the front axle with an output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact and integral unit. Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery.

View Photos
The production model of the EQV concept will be revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show
Geneva Motor Show 2018

ercedes-Benz today unveiled its first purely battery-electric people mover in the premium segment - the Concept EQV. Mercedes-Benz Vans plans to release a series-production vehicle on the basis of the Concept EQV, which will be presented to the public at this year's Frankfurt Autoshow. The company says that the EQV has a range of up to 400 kilometres and rapid charging to enable a range of 100 kilometres within just 15 minutes. The Concept EQV is representative of the consistent development of the "EQ" technology brand. Mercedes-Benz founded the technology brand in 2016, kicking off with the "Concept EQ". At the 2017 IAA, the "Concept EQA" followed in the compact segment. In September 2018, the brand presented its first series-production vehicle: the EQC electric drive SUV. The Concept EQV will expand the model range by a premium MPV for up to eight occupants.

tg823j6

The Mercedes-Benz EQV gets a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band - typical characteristics of the EQ design idiom.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

80.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Vans said, "Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently advancing the electrification of its product portfolio. With the Concept EQV, we are now taking the next step. The concept offers all of the brand-typical attributes familiar from this segment which Mercedes-Benz customers have come to know, appreciate and also expect. As a family companion, a leisure-time adventurer or a shuttle vehicle with lounge ambience, the combination of these characteristics with a battery-electric drive mean the Concept EQV is a concept car with a future. And so we're particularly excited that we will soon be able to offer a series-production model on the basis of this concept"

The Concept EQV features a compact electric drivetrain (eATS) on the front axle with an output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact and integral unit. Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery. The EQV has a top speed of 160 kmph. The concept vehicle can be charged at home using a Mercedes-Benz wallbox or a regular household plug socket

968432jo

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV will expand the model range by a premium MPV for up to eight occupants.

As a member of the EQ family, the Concept EQV also benefits from the comprehensive scope of the technology brand's electromobility ecosystem. This starts with comprehensive advice and a range of services, right up to the charging infrastructure and even a modified navigation system which takes into account the charge level of the battery. There will also be apps which, for example, enable control of the pre-entry climate control or cash-less payments at public charging stations.

The EQV gets a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band - typical characteristics of the EQ design idiom. The whole exterior is painted in high-tech silver while the bumper delivers an unmistakeable appearance thanks to large air inlets and two broad chrome inserts positioned towards the outer edges. LED headlamps underline the presence and sporty direction of the concept vehicle. This impression is enhanced thanks to the tidy profile as well as by the 19-inch light-alloy wheels which, even at a standstill, look dynamic.

o11tnhbg

The Mercedes-Benz EQV gets the MBUX infotainment system

The EQV's interior sees some cool aesthetics and gets the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) which unites a self-learning voice control system with innovative connectivity features.

0 Comments

The EQ product and technology brand stands for a comprehensive electromobile ecosystem of products, services, technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles to wallboxes and even as far as charging services and charging infrastructure. Until 2022 the whole Mercedes-Benz Portfolio is planned to be electrified. This means that electrified variants will be offered in every segment - from the compact car to the large SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz
V-Class
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz EQV EQV Mercedes-Benz Electric van Electric van 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Latest News

2019 Geneva: Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Concept
2019 Geneva: Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Concept
Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49.99 Lakh
Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49.99 Lakh
Geneva 2019: H7X-Based Tata Buzzard 7-Seater SUV Makes Global Debut
Geneva 2019: H7X-Based Tata Buzzard 7-Seater SUV Makes Global Debut
New Volvo Cars To Set Maximum Speed Limit Of 180 Kmph From 2020
New Volvo Cars To Set Maximum Speed Limit Of 180 Kmph From 2020
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals New Micro SUV H2X
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals New Micro SUV H2X
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback
Volkswagen Signs E-Vehicle Startup As First Partner For Production Platform
Volkswagen Signs E-Vehicle Startup As First Partner For Production Platform
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors To Showcase Micro SUV Concept; India Launch In 2020
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors To Showcase Micro SUV Concept; India Launch In 2020
2019 Geneva: Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Reveals Battista Electric Hypercar Which Is Faster Than A Formula 1 Car
2019 Geneva: Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Reveals Battista Electric Hypercar Which Is Faster Than A Formula 1 Car
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Tesla Model Y To Be Unveiled On March 14
Tesla Model Y To Be Unveiled On March 14
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
2019 Range Rover Sentinel Revealed
2019 Range Rover Sentinel Revealed
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Yamaha Tenere 700 Price In Europe Announced
Yamaha Tenere 700 Price In Europe Announced

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Alternatives

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
View More
Explore V-Class
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals New Micro SUV H2X
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals New Micro SUV H2X
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors Reveals Altroz, Altroz EV Premium Hatchback
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities