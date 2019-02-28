2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut

Honda's new urban electric vehicle will be previewed at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the Honda e Prototype. Designed to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle, the Honda e Prototype takes you back in time to the Kei cars and promises getting advanced features and functionality. According to the company, the Honda e Prototype has been developed with a focus on functionality and purpose featuring a simplicity of design with unique character. The smooth body and the panoramic windscreen create a continuous surface up and over the front passengers. Further enhancing aerodynamic performance, the stepless A-pillars sit virtually flush with the glass, to help deliver a quiet, refined journey. There's no aggression on this one and it's all about being uncluttered, boxy yet modern.

The Honda e Prototype gets flush ‘pop out' door handles and compact cameras replacing traditional side view mirrors. Both the door handles and Camera Mirror System are unique features for a vehicle in this class. The car's charging port is integrated centrally in the bonnet for ease of use from either side of the car, with LED lighting visible through the glass cover to welcome the driver and inform of the battery charging status. Beneath the skin is an all-new, EV-specific platform that allows for compact proportions, while a relatively long wheelbase, wide track and short overhangs facilitate exceptional urban manoeuvrability and dynamic driving characteristics.

The appearance of a low, muscular stance – emphasised by the flared wheel arches that accommodate the wide tyres – lends a dynamic accent to the simple, clean exterior design. The company had already teased the cabin of the Honda e Prototype and we'd told you all about it. It gets a comfortable lounge-like feel with the application of melange-style sofa fabric and other tactile materials often found in contemporary homes.

The Honda e Prototype will deliver a range of 200 km in a single charge

The sense of spaciousness is enhanced by the walk-through flat floor in the front and rear of the cabin. To keep occupants engaged with their connected lifestyles, the intuitive and customisable dual screen horizontal display features a range of intelligent applications and services. This sophisticated high-end interface has been designed for ultimate usability and shifts the car beyond being a means of transportation to become fully integrated into modern everyday life.

The Honda e Prototype will deliver a range of over 200 km and a ‘fast charge' functionality of 80 per cent battery charge in 30 minutes, making it ideal for everyday commuting. We really hope to see a production version very soon.

