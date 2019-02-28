New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut

Designed to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle, the Honda e Prototype takes you back in time to the Kei cars and promises getting advanced features and functionality.

View Photos
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Honda's new urban electric vehicle will be previewed at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the Honda e Prototype. Designed to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle, the Honda e Prototype takes you back in time to the Kei cars and promises getting advanced features and functionality. According to the company, the Honda e Prototype has been developed with a focus on functionality and purpose featuring a simplicity of design with unique character. The smooth body and the panoramic windscreen create a continuous surface up and over the front passengers. Further enhancing aerodynamic performance, the stepless A-pillars sit virtually flush with the glass, to help deliver a quiet, refined journey. There's no aggression on this one and it's all about being uncluttered, boxy yet modern.

dk4u26ok

The Honda e Prototype gets dual horizontal display sporting a number of features

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

WR-V

City

Accord

CR-V

Jazz

BR-V

The Honda e Prototype gets flush ‘pop out' door handles and compact cameras replacing traditional side view mirrors. Both the door handles and Camera Mirror System are unique features for a vehicle in this class. The car's charging port is integrated centrally in the bonnet for ease of use from either side of the car, with LED lighting visible through the glass cover to welcome the driver and inform of the battery charging status. Beneath the skin is an all-new, EV-specific platform that allows for compact proportions, while a relatively long wheelbase, wide track and short overhangs facilitate exceptional urban manoeuvrability and dynamic driving characteristics.

The appearance of a low, muscular stance – emphasised by the flared wheel arches that accommodate the wide tyres – lends a dynamic accent to the simple, clean exterior design. The company had already teased the cabin of the Honda e Prototype and we'd told you all about it. It gets a comfortable lounge-like feel with the application of melange-style sofa fabric and other tactile materials often found in contemporary homes.

lnbbjh14

The Honda e Prototype will deliver a range of 200 km in a single charge

The sense of spaciousness is enhanced by the walk-through flat floor in the front and rear of the cabin. To keep occupants engaged with their connected lifestyles, the intuitive and customisable dual screen horizontal display features a range of intelligent applications and services. This sophisticated high-end interface has been designed for ultimate usability and shifts the car beyond being a means of transportation to become fully integrated into modern everyday life.

0 Comments

The Honda e Prototype will deliver a range of over 200 km and a ‘fast charge' functionality of 80 per cent battery charge in 30 minutes, making it ideal for everyday commuting. We really hope to see a production version very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata
Tigor JTP
TAGS :
Honda urban electric vehicle Honda e Prototype 2019 Geneva Motor Show Geneva Motor Show Honda cars electric mobility electric cars

Latest News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune
CFMoto 650 MT Spotted With Camouflage In India
CFMoto 650 MT Spotted With Camouflage In India
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
Pininfarina Teases The Battista Electric Hypercar Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Pininfarina Teases The Battista Electric Hypercar Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Ducati Opens New Training Centre In Thailand
Ducati Opens New Training Centre In Thailand
Geneva 2019: Volvo To Reveal The New Polestar 2
Geneva 2019: Volvo To Reveal The New Polestar 2
2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer
2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer
Geneva 2019: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Unveiled
Geneva 2019: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Unveiled
MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Teams Up With Gulf Oil For 2019 Season
MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Teams Up With Gulf Oil For 2019 Season
Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
JLR India Launches Next-Generation Online Buying Platform
JLR India Launches Next-Generation Online Buying Platform
Geneva 2019: 7-Seater Harrier Tata H7X Concept Teased
Geneva 2019: 7-Seater Harrier Tata H7X Concept Teased
Suzuki May Be Working On A New Roadster
Suzuki May Be Working On A New Roadster

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.03 - 16.67 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities