2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Volkswagen I.D 3 Makes Its Global Debut

Volkswagen took the wraps off the ID.3 pure electric car which is the manufacturer's first production ready electric car. The '3' in the name represents the third major era for the company after the Beetle and the Golf, both of them securing a place in automotive history for the success they became. The ID.3 is also the first model from VW to get the company's new logo. The Volkswagen ID.3 is built on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) which will be used for all upcoming electric cars from Volkswagen's ID brand. The design of the ID.3 is that of a typical mid-size hatchback and VW says that this will be an electric car for all, with the starting prices being less than 30,000 euros.

(Volkswagen will offer three battery choices with the ID.3)

At series production launch, the ID.3 will be available with three battery size options. The basic variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrically powered range of up to 330 km, according to WLTP standards. Volkswagen will also offer a 58 kW battery variant which will offer a range of up to 420 km. The biggest battery option will have a capacity of 77 kWh, and its electric range will go up to 550 km. Thanks to its fast charging capability, it is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 km within 30 minutes, using a fast-charging output of 100 kW. The batteries have been positioned at the floor, between the front and rear wheels, keeping the centre of gravity low and having optimum weight distribution.

(The interior of the VW ID.3 is functional and will also have a 10-inch touchscreen along with an HUD on the top-spec model)

The use of MEB platform means that there is more room inside the cabin than other hatchbacks in the segment with comfortable seating for five people. The cabin layout is also functional and not exactly fancy. But the ID.3 does get a full colour instrument console along with a centrally positioned 10-inch touchscreen infotainment. All controls inside the car with the exception of hazard lights and electric windows are operated by touch sensitive buttons. There will be smartphone connectivity on offer too with the help of the ID.3 app.

(The Volkswagen ID.3 will hit European roads early next year)

Volkswagen will offer three variants of the ID.3 in the beginning, which are ID.3 First, ID.3 First Plus and ID.3 First Max. The ID.3 First will get the 58 kWh battery paired with a motor at the rear axle that pumps out 150 kW and 310 Nm of peak torque. It will have a maximum speed of 160 kmph. Features on the ID.3 First include a navigation system, DAB+ digital radio, heated seats and steering wheel and mode 2 charging cable along with 18-inch alloys.

The ID.3 First Plus additionally gets adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, Kessy keyless entry, two USB ports and ambient lighting along with matrix LED lighting and 19-inch alloys. Lastly, the top-spec ID.3 First Max variant will get augmented reality Heads-Up Display, 'Beats sound system', panoramic sunroof and bigger 20-inch alloys. The car will also get a lane keeping system and emergency assist as well.

