2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Showcased

The Sian will be the first ever hybrid Lamborghini and takes design inspiration from the iconic Countach.

Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The face of the Lamborghini Sian looks a bit familiar to the Veneno.

Highlights

  • The Sian takes inspiration from the iconic Lamborghini Countach.
  • It's the first proper Hybrid supercar, Lamborghini has ever designed.
  • It is the fastest Lamborghini that will go into production.
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Lamborghini has finally taken the wraps off its first ever electrified car at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. The all-new Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is powered by the SVJ sourced 6.5-litre, Naturally Aspirated, V12 engine which is coupled with a 48-volt mild hybrid system which adds 33 bhp more taking the total maximum output to a staggering 808 bhp at 8500 rpm, enough to clock triple digit speeds in under 2.8 seconds. It is the most powerful production Lamborghini ever built and can reach a top speed of 350 kmph.

The profile of the Sian is of a typical Lamborghini, retaining the silhouette.

Lamborghini has taken a leap with the Sian in terms of technological advancements and surely impresses us with all it packs in. The most interesting of all is the first ever supercapacitor system debuted in the Aventador and Sian has built on it immensely. It's three times more powerful than a similarly sized battery which also weighs just 34 kg offering an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 1.0 kg / bhp. The braking system also works to completely charge the supercapacitor every time it brakes. The stored energy provides instant boost up to 130 kmph making it 10 per cent faster. The electric motor disconnects past 130 kmph and the powertrain completely takes over. Compared to the Aventador SVJ which currently sits on Lamborghini's throne, the Sian is 0.2 seconds faster between 30 to 60 kmph and in higher gears the traction force is increase by up to 20 per cent making it 1.2 seconds faster between 70 to 120 kmph.

sjnko9goDesign ques borrowed from the Countach is quite apparent at the rear.

0 Comments

Now moving onto looks, it's is just mesmerizing how Lamborghini everytime manages to come up with a sharp and evolutionary design yet retaining the silhouette. That aside, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 takes inspiration from the Countach and has the bold and angular design elements intact. The air inlets sport the iconic Lamborghini Y shaped curtains and the hood is sculpted with diagonal lines. The lower section of the front integrates a carbon fibre splitter flanked by Y shaped headlights which come together to give a very aggressive stance. Though Countach elements are quite apparent at the rear of the Sian, the face borrows ques from the Lamborghini Veneno, especially the carbon fibre headlamp assembly which have been stacked vertically and the nose diving down.

