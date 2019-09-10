New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai 45 EV Concept Revealed

Electrification is one of the themes at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and going with the theme, Hyundai Motor has showcased the 45 electric vehicle concept, which symbolises the future direction for Hyundai's electric vehicles.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The name '45' is an homage to Hyundai's Pony Coupe concept, which was showcased 45 years ago

Highlights

  • The 45 EV concept marks the beginning of a new direction of Hyundai's EVs
  • There is no mention of the specifics of the electric powertrain
  • The technologies in the 45 concept could be used in future Hyundai EVs
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai Motor took the wraps off the 45 electric vehicle concept at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 45 concept has been named after Hyundai's Pony Coupe concept, which was showcased 45 years ago in 1974. The idea behind the coupe concept is that the car should be able to offer an entirely new in-car experience for self-driving vehicles. The 45 brings in a new era of Hyundai's automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The overall design of the car is also inspired by aircrafts of 1920s and the name '45' is also a reference to the 45 degree angles that form a diamond shape silhouette at the front and rear.

6knk33f

(The styling of the 45 EV Concept has been inspired by the aircrafts of 1920s)

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Venue

Grand i10 Nios

Kona Electric

i20

Grand i10

EON

Creta

Santro

New Verna

Xcent

Elantra

i20 Active

Tucson

Hyundai says that the new concept uses a minimalist theme with clean lines and zero complexity. It is a testament to Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. Since this is a concept, there is no word on powertrain or features except for the fact that the car is fully electric and the batteries could be positioned outside or below the passenger compartment.

2hijtvfc

(The interior of the 45 EV concept also wears a minimalist theme)

0 Comments

But Hyundai does say that the 45 concept does get a few technological developments that may be featured on future Hyundai models. These technologies include a hidden camera monitoring (CMS) system that is equipped to handle self-driving applications. Also, the concept uses side cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors to overcome visibility challenges caused by dirt gathering on the mirror offering progressively less visibility. The cabin resembles a homely environment complete with lounge style chairs which can be rotated to face each other and a carpet as well. Front-seat passengers can interact with the infotainment system via a projection-beam interface. This replaces a single central touchscreen with a series of displays and functions integrated into the dashboard itself.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.59 - 8.73 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.23 - 18.71 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.37 - 6.31 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.25 - 16.82 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.4 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.55 - 23.9 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.84 - 11.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities