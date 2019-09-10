2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai 45 EV Concept Revealed

Hyundai Motor took the wraps off the 45 electric vehicle concept at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 45 concept has been named after Hyundai's Pony Coupe concept, which was showcased 45 years ago in 1974. The idea behind the coupe concept is that the car should be able to offer an entirely new in-car experience for self-driving vehicles. The 45 brings in a new era of Hyundai's automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The overall design of the car is also inspired by aircrafts of 1920s and the name '45' is also a reference to the 45 degree angles that form a diamond shape silhouette at the front and rear.

Hyundai says that the new concept uses a minimalist theme with clean lines and zero complexity. It is a testament to Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. Since this is a concept, there is no word on powertrain or features except for the fact that the car is fully electric and the batteries could be positioned outside or below the passenger compartment.

(The interior of the 45 EV concept also wears a minimalist theme)

But Hyundai does say that the 45 concept does get a few technological developments that may be featured on future Hyundai models. These technologies include a hidden camera monitoring (CMS) system that is equipped to handle self-driving applications. Also, the concept uses side cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors to overcome visibility challenges caused by dirt gathering on the mirror offering progressively less visibility. The cabin resembles a homely environment complete with lounge style chairs which can be rotated to face each other and a carpet as well. Front-seat passengers can interact with the infotainment system via a projection-beam interface. This replaces a single central touchscreen with a series of displays and functions integrated into the dashboard itself.

