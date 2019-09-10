New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: BMW Concept 4 Unveiled

The Concept 4 takes inspiration from the 328 and 3.0 CSi and hopefully the next generation M3 and M4 will be based on this concept.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Concept 4 takes inspiration from the 328 and 3.0 CSi.

Highlights

  • The BMW Concept 4 takes inspiration from the 328 and 3.0 CSi.
  • The next-gen M3 and M4 are expected to take inspirations from the concept
  • The stance looks aggressive and is complimented by sharp character lines.
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW is quite literally obsessed with size these days. We have already seen the 2019 7 Series Facelift and all-new X7 showing off that oversized kidney bean grille. Now! The Concept 4 that has made its debut at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show builds up even more on the design, hinting that the massive grille is going to be quite ubiquitous in BMW's line up. We still hope that it is limited just to the concept.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series India First Drive Review

BMW

BMW Cars

3 Series

7 Series

i8

X7

Z4

X1

M2

X6

X6 M

X5

5 Series

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

X4

X3

M3

M4

3 Series Gran Turismo

X5 M

r59pv8o8

The BMW Concept has an aggressive stance which is complemented with sharp character lines and muscular rear haunches.

Now getting to the meat of it, the Concept 4 is inspired by some of the previous generation models like the 328 and 3.0 CSi. We're not really sure about the BMW 328 but the outline of the grille is definitely identical to that on the 3.0 CSi, just that the one on the Concept 4 is like 10x bigger and looks obnoxious. Having said that, we quite like the stance of the Concept 4, specially the rear where the haunches are a bit muscular and the fast back design blends well with the overall proportion. Sharp lines on the face and hood too complement the design. Hopefully, the next generation M3 and M4 will be inspired by the concept.

Also Read: India Exclusive Review: BMW X7 xDrive30d

a2jq4njo

The fast back design blends well with the muscular haunches at the rear.

0 Comments

The other elements on the Concept 4 also come together to enhance the modern and premium appeal. The laser headlights look sleek and add some notorious sense to the face and large air curtains in the bumper add to the aggressive stance as well. Speaking of the functionality side, they also work to cool the engine and brake pads. Overall, the Concept 4 does look a piece of art, just that BMW designers got a freehand on the grille. Moreover, the Red paint shade should also go in BMW's favour to attract the crowd at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 3 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series

Popular BMW Cars

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaks Cover
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaks Cover
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities