2019 Ford Raptor Updated With New Off-Road Features

American carmaker, Ford has upgraded the iconic and popular 2019 F-150 Raptor in to an ultimate high-performance off-road pickup as it now comes with even better upgraded technology including class-exclusive, electronically controlled FOX shocks, new Trail Control and all-new Recaro sport seats. The new upgrades on the F-150 Raptor are focused to make it the benchmark in off-road trucks. The upgraded 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor will be built at the company's Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan ahead of its launch later this year.

"Raptor's success is rooted in its incredible suspension, superb vehicle control and the confidence the truck instills in its owners," said Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance vehicle programs. "Upgrades to the 2019 F-150 Raptor have improved all three to new levels that the competition will have to benchmark - again."

While Raptor has plenty of torque and horsepower, the suspension upgrades make it even more capable off-road. Ford Performance worked directly with FOX to develop all-new electronically controlled Live Valve technology for the new platform. This set-up continuously adjusts damping in real-time and uses sensors in the suspension and body to maximize comfort, handling and bottom-out resistance. The 2019 F-150 Raptor can now make the most of its suspension travel of 13 inches at the front and 13.9 inches at the rear.

Paired with Raptor's Terrain Management System, Live Valve suspension technology increases the truck's high-speed off-road capability while enabling smooth on-road driving performance. According to Salenbauch, "Not many trucks need sensors to detect when you are midair. But the Raptor sets the dampers to full stiffness to help smooth shock performance as the truck lands."

The new trail control in the Ford F-150 Raptor improves the pick-up trucks low-speed performance off-road. It's like cruise control for low-speed, rugged terrain, automatically adjusting power and braking to each individual wheel to allow drivers to focus on steering over rugged terrain. Trail Control can be activated at speeds from 1kmph up to 32kmph depending on the driveline position.

Moreover, Ford has also introduced new exterior colors for the 2019 F-150 Raptor that includes Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue and Agate Black.

