2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Revealed

In March this year, Ford dropped a teaser of the Mustang Shelby GT500, announcing that the launch is slated for in 2020. The company did not reveal much detail of the Mustang Shelby GT500 then, but now, the company has taken the wraps of a tuned down version in the form of the 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350. According to the folks at Ford, the upgraded 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350 has improved on various aspects to deliver faster lap times and performance on-track and also on the street. The new Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 also benefits from the Ford Performance package as it now gets latest improvements in tire, aerodynamics and chassis technology.

(The 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350 gets an all-new rear spoiler with optional Gurney flap and optimized grille closeout)

Hermann Salenbauch, Global Director, Ford Performance Vehicle Programs said, "The new Shelby GT350 is our ultimate track Mustang. We've stuck to Carroll Shelby's original formula for winning championships and made our Shelby GT350 even better with the latest in race-proven aerodynamics, tire and chassis technology."

Up front, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 gets an all-new rear spoiler with optional Gurney flap and optimized grille closeout, developed from wind tunnel development of the Ford Performance Mustang. It delivers significant rear greater aerodynamic efficiency when equipped with the new optional Gurney flap on the rear spoiler. The Mustang Shelby GT350 also gets standard MagneRide active suspension, tire enhancements with recalibrated springs and revised damping. The stopping power, on the other hand, is provided by six-piston front and four-piston rear caliper Brembo brakes. For added control and improved driver feedback, Shelby GT350's electric power-assist steering and three-mode electronic stability control settings feature enhancements taken from Ford Performance.

(The stopping power is provided by six-piston front and four-piston rear caliper Brembo brakes)

On the inside, the Mustang Shelby GT350 welcomes you with fresh sporting cues like a standard machined aluminum instrument panel applique with an available exposed carbon fibre version, plus newly designed door panel inserts in dark slate Miko suede with accent stitching. It gets standard Recaro race seats with firm side bolstering and open pass-through for safety. Features-wise, the Mustang Shelby GT350 gets a new custom-tuned 12-speaker B&O PLAY audio system by Harman controlled via the now standard 8-inch SYNC 3 touch screen that features SiriusXM and FordPass Connect. Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control is now standard, along with a universal garage door opener.

(The Shelby GT350 gets the exclusive high-revving 5.2-litre V8 naturally aspirated engine)

Under the hood, the Shelby GT350 gets the exclusive high-revving 5.2-litre V8 naturally aspirated engine that delivers 526bhp of max power and 581NM of peak torque. This engine is mated to a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission. Ford is also offering the Mustang Shelby GT350 in new colour options like the Velocity Blue and Ford Performance Blue. Optional factory-painted over-the-top racing stripes are available in high-gloss Shadow Black, Oxford White or Kona Blue. Mirror-mounted Shelby Cobra Projection Lamps also comes as standard in the Technology Package.

