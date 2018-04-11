2019 Ford Focus Unveiled For Europe

The first generation Ford Focus turned out to be a game changer for the American automaker in Europe, and now 20 years and seven million units later, the fourth generation Focus is all set to hit the market. The 2019 Ford Focus has been revealed on the brand's 20th anniversary and boasts of a new design, completely new underpinnings and a whole lot of tech wizardry on offer. It also ups the ante in the premium hatchback segment in Europe against the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Kia Ceed and Toyota Auris, all of which recently received complete overhauls.

(The 2019 Ford Focus is offered in a number of bodystyles - sedan, estate, hatchback)

The 2019 Ford Focus gets a complete makeover in design, which the company calls more athletic. While it looks all-new up front, the styling is reminiscent of the predecessor around the sides. The massive single-frame trapezoidal grille takes space up front with the bug-shaped headlamps, while a pronounced and masculine bonnet makes for a dominating stance on the new Focus. The A-pillars are slanted more backwards; whereas the rear seems to have taken inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the likes with its wraparound tail lamps.

(The Ford Focus Mk4 is based on the automaker's new C2 platform)

The new Focus is built on Ford's adaptable new C2 platform, which will be underpinning a host of upcoming models from the automaker including the Kuga SUV. The platform has helped shed about 88 kg from the hatchback with the use of high tensile strength steel as well as aluminium in its construction. The 2019 Ford Focus also liberates more interior room courtesy of its larger proportions and now measures 18 mm longer, at 4378 mm, while the wheelbase has grown by 53 mm, at 2701 mm. The width remains the same at 1820 mm, and it sits lower by 15 mm than its predecessor.

(The fourth generation Ford Focus has grown in proportions sporting a larger wheelbase)

Ford says torsional rigidity has improved by 20 per cent over the older version, and the hatchback also has a lower drag coefficient of 0.273 for the hatchback. Feature upgrades include new adaptive cruise control with stop and go, speed sign recognition and lane centering. The 2019 Focus also gets an improved lighting setup with predictive curve light and sight-based lighting. Other goodies include head up display (HUD), active park assist, pre-collision predestrian and cyclist detection. There's blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, rear view camera, worng way alert and evasive steering assist. You will also find a more familiar touchscreen infotainment system that supports SYNC3 along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

(The 2019 Ford Focus' interior looks familiar and takes cues from the Fiesta)

The Ford Focus Mk4 will be offered in a number of bodystyles including a five-door hatchback, sedan, Active crossover with additional body cladding and 30 mm higher ground clearance, and a performance-oriented ST-Line version. There's also the more upmarket Focus Vignale variant with premium materials. A 400 bhp Focus RS is expected to follow suit sometime next year.

(Interior room has been liberated on the new Focus with better materials on offer too)

With respect to engine options, the 2019 Ford Focus for Europe will be offered with two petrol engines that will be available in a range of power outputs. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost will be available in 83 bhp, 98 bhp and 121 bhp. The 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol will churn out 146 bhp and 178 bhp.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed automatic. The bigger engine though also gets cylinder deactivation tech and will turn off one of the cylinders in 14 milliseconds or 20 times quicker than the blink of an eye. Diesel power will come from the 1.5-litre - 93 bhp and 116 bhp, and the 144 bhp 2.0-litre engines. There's also a 2.0-litre diesel engine option for Europe.

Order books for the 2019 Ford Focus have opened in Europe while sales are set to commence from July this year.

