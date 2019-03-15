2019 Ford Figo Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.15 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ford Figo Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 5.15 Lakh

The company says that the Figo facelift has been comprehensively designed and comes with more than 1200 new parts.

The 2019 Ford Figo facelift is cheaper than the outgoing model

Ford India has launched the Figo facelift in India and it will be available across the company's dealerships from today. The price for the Ford Figo facelift starts from ₹ 5.15 lakh. The company says that the Figo facelift has been comprehensively designed and comes with more than 1200 new parts. As with all of Ford's models now, the line-up has been simplified and there will be three variants - Ambiente, Titanium and Blu - on offer across two fuel options. The top of the line Blu variant gets a sporty cellular grille, new 15 inch alloy wheels, dual tone roof, blue themed interiors and a segment-first six airbags.

The Figo facelift will now be offered with a 1.2-litre three cylinder TiVCT petrol engine, which is light as also very fuel efficient. It's a naturally aspirated engine and we've seen it being used in the Aspire subcompact sedan as well. The engine is good enough for 94 bhp and develops 120 Nm of peak torque. In fact the company says, that the engine delivers fuel economy figures of close to 20.4 kmpl.

On the diesel front, there are no changes and the tried and tested 1.5 litre TDCi engine makes its way into the car delivering 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. In fact the diesel returns fuel economy figures of 25.5 kmpl.

The Figo Blu is the top-spec model and comes with a ton of features

Both these engines are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. But if you want some more power and an automatic gearbox, well, Ford has another option for you. The Figo facelift will be offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission which is paired to a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering blistering performance. With 121 bhp on offer, we are sure there will be no dull moments behind the wheel. On the fuel economy front, the Figo returns 16.3 kmpl.

The facelift brings in new elements to the car and we've seen these changes on the Aspire already. The fog lamps are well integrated into the front bumper and will come with a chrome and Blue touch, depending on the trim. Headlamps with a black encasing add to the sportiness while the side and rear decals in the Blu trim accentuate the Figo's stance.

Ford Figo facelift gets an updated cabin with more features

Inside, it gets charcoal black interiors, along with several convenience features including push-button start/stop, reverse parking sensors and camera, automatic climate control, USB slots among many others. There's also a 7-inch homegrown infotainment system with touchscreen and built-in navigation.

The 2019 Ford Figo comes with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and there's Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) in the automatic variant.

Here Are The Variant Wise Prices Of the 2019 Ford Figo

Manual Transmission New Price  Old Price 
New Ford Figo Ambiente ₹ 5.15 lakh ₹ 5.82 lakh
New Ford Figo Titanium ₹ 6.39 lakh ₹ 6.58 lakh
New Ford Figo - Blu ₹ 6.94 lakh NA
Automatic Transmission (Petrol 1.5L TiVCT)
New Ford Figo Titanium ₹ 8.09 lakh ₹ 8.46 lakh
 
Ford Figo (Diesel 1.5L TDCi)
 
Manual Transmission New Price Old Price 
New Ford Figo Ambiente ₹ 5.95 lakh ₹ 6.68 lakh
New Ford Figo Titanium ₹ 7.19 lakh ₹ 7.44 lakh
New Ford Figo - Blu ₹ 7.74 lakh NA

