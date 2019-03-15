New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

The new 2019 Ford Figo is offered in only three primary variants now - Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu, classified into seven iterations based on engine and transmission.

The Ford Figo facelift will come in 3 Variants Ambiente, Titanium, and Titanium Blu

The new 2019 Ford Figo facelift has officially gone on sale in India. The updated hatchback comes with a host of new cosmetic and features updates and is priced in India at ₹ 5.15 lakh to ₹ 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car now also shares its powertrain options with the Ford Freestyle, so you get two petrol engines - the 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit with a 5-speed manual gearbox and the 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car also continues to come with the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual unit. Ford had also revised the variant list with an all-new top-end model called Titanium Blu, with the lower to models being Ambiente and Titanium. And here's a variant-wise classification of what the new 2019 Ford Figo has to offer.

2019 Ford Figo Facelift - Ambiente

bmr7o72

The Ford Figo facelift now only comes in three variants, with three engine options

The Ford Figo Ambiente trim comes with offerings like a new black mesh grille, black door handles, body coloured front and rear bumpers, black ORVMs, rear foglamps with black bezels and 14-inch wheels. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with charcoal black interior, fabric upholstery, adjustable front headrest, map pockets at the back for front seats, passenger-side vanity mirror, and a 12V power socket up front. Other offerings will include a manual AC, tilt adjustable steering, Day/Night IRVM, front power windows, electric boot release, and electric power steering. The instrument cluster shows door ajar warning and low fuel warning as well. On the safety front, the car comes with dual front airbags, ABS + EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, speed sensing door lock function.

2019 Ford Figo Facelift - Titanium

Adding to the features offered on the Ambiente trim, the Titanium variant comes with a silver painted grille with chrome surround, front foglamps with chrome bezels, body coloured electrically operable ORVMs with turn indicators, body coloured door handles, blackened B-pillar, rear defogger, and 14-inch alloys. Similarly, the cabin comes with add-ons like a rear parcel tray, an adjustable headrest for the rear seat, height adjustable driver's seat, and chrome tip for the hand brake lever.

kl2ps0p8

Ford Figo facelift gets an updated cabin with more features

In terms of features, the car is a lot more loaded offering a 7-inch stick-out touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with 4 speakers and Bluetooth AUX-IN and USB connectivity. The Titanium trim also gets features like - a rear-view camera, keyless entry with engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, gear shift indicator, tachometer, rear power windows, and one-touch up/down driver window. On the safety front, the car comes with perimeter alarm, while the 1.5-litre petrol trim, which will only come in the Titanium trim, will get ESP, TCS, and HLA as well.

2019 Ford Figo Facelift - Titanium Blu

0 Comments

The new top-spec Titanium Blu variant gets additional features like - black exterior treatment featuring an absolute black grille with black surrounds, absolute black ORVMs, blue foglamp bezels, side and rear sporty decals, dual tone treatment with contrast roof, and 15-inch black alloy wheels. The cabin will feature a 'Blu themed' interior, along with features like rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, electrochromic IRVM, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Titanium Blu variant also gets six airbags in total, including side and curtain airbags.

