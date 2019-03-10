2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month

The current generation Ford Figo arrived in 2015 and while it may not have been hot seller like its predecessor, the automaker aims to change that with the facelifted version set to arrive soon. The Ford Figo facelift is scheduled to arrive on March 15 in the country and ahead of its launch, the updated model was spotted completely undisguised showcasing all the changes on the updated model. The car has been spotted at a dealership, which have also started accepting bookings for the new Figo.

The Ford Figo facelift gets the same exterior changes as the Aspire facelift

Updates on the 2019 Ford Figo are in-line with that on the new Ford Freestyle and the Aspire facelift. The hatchback gets a new bumper with plastic inserts, along with the honeycomb grille, sweptback headlamps and new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The spy images also reveal black decals on the car and a new 'Blu' badge, which could be specific to a variant on the Figo facelift. The cabin also gets plenty upgrades including the floating touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You also get climate control, and a multi-function steering wheel on the top trims. The car will also come with new standard safety features including dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors to keep up with the new safety regulations.

The Ford Figo facelift will also see major upgrades under the hood. The car will get the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine that produces 94 bhp and 120 Nm and debuted on the Freestyle, alongside the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel that churns out 98 bhp and 215 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual on both engines, whole Ford will continue to offer the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission that belts out 110 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque.

The 2019 Ford Figo facelift will get the new 1.2 Dragon Petrol engine

The new generation Ford Figo has always been a competent car. It takes on some highly competitive offerings in its segment including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Nissan Micra, and even the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Expect prices to be competitive on the new Figo starting under ₹ 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

