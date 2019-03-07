New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The 2019 Ford Figo facelift will be launched in India on March 15, 2019, and the updated model is expected to share its cues with the already on sale Aspire facelift.

View Photos
Visually, the Ford Figo facelift will share its styling bits with the already on sale Aspire facelift

The 2019 Ford Figo facelift is all set to go on sale in India on March 15, 2019. The car is set to receive an update over three years later and the facelifted Figo will come with a bunch of cosmetic changes, sharing most of its cues with the Aspire facelift, along with some new and updated features. In fact, a production-spec unit of the 2019 Ford Figo facelift has already been spotted testing in India. Furthermore, the updated Figo is also likely to come with powertrain options, which will also come from the updated Ford Aspire subcompact sedan.

The revised engine options are likely to include the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon family that was first introduced with the Ford Freestyle. The motor is capable of producing 95 bhp and develops 120 Nm of peak torque while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 2019 Figo is also expected to get the bigger 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit that was introduced with the EcoSport facelift, which makes 123 bhp and 150 Nm of torque, with the new 6-speed torque converter.

Ford Figo

5.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Figo

4mag38dc

Ford Figo facelift was seen with new black alloy wheels

Of course, Ford will continue to offer the tried and tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which continues to be the most popular choice among these models. The motor is tuned to churn out a maximum output of 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque, and it comes paired with the same 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Visually, the Figo facelift comes with a new honeycomb-pattern grille with chrome surrounds, the tweaked headlamps, with halogen units, and a new front bumper with the large end-to-end horns-like black element, with round foglamps and a wide airdam. The spy images also revealed that the car will come with new, sporty black alloy wheels, revised taillamps and similar black element as on the tailgate.

0p99l70g

Ford Figo facelift will share its styling bits with the Aspire

The cabin design, on the other hand, is also likely to be identical to the new Aspire, but we do expect to see an all-black theme instead of the beige interior on the latter. Also, the car is likely to feature a new infotainment system, a floating unit that will support Ford's in-car connectivity system SYNC3 in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also comes with new air con vents along with illuminated USB sockets, auto climate control and a start-stop button.

0 Comments

Spy Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Figo with Immediate Rivals

Ford Figo
Ford
Figo
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
Swift
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai
Grand i10
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki
Ignis
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota
Etios Liva
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan
Micra Active
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra
KUV100
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata
Tiago JTP
TAGS :
Ford Figo New Ford Figo 2019 Ford Figo Ford India

Latest News

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Figo Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
View More
Explore Figo
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities