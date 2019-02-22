2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh

The new generation of the Ford Endeavour was launched in India in 2016 and three years later, the company has launched the facelift of the SUV. Given the trend of SUVs in the country and the new launches in the premium full-size SUV segment right from Mahindra to Toyota to even Skoda, Ford updating the Endeavour does not come as a surprise. Ford has launched the facelift of the Endeavour with prices starting from ₹ 28.19 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 32.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

Also Read: 2019 Ford Endeavour Review

Ford Endeavour 30.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The facelift gives the Endeavour the much needed updates and the new look suits the big, muscular car. The new design on front bumper enhances its rugged looks while chrome plated bold trapezoidal grille makes it stand out in the crowd. Both rear and front bumpers have integrated skid plates to protect the car's underbody even in extreme off-road conditions. The new design 18-inch alloy wheels don't just add to the Endeavour's good looks but ensure excellent grip and handling. The ORVMs feature puddle lamps make it easier for drivers to get in and out of the vehicle, even in dark, most extreme conditions.

The 2019 Ford Endeavour comes with a new colour called Diffused Silver

Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said, "As one of India's most loved, trusted and revered premium SUV brand, Ford Endeavour has helped each of its owners to make every drive extraordinary. Taking forward its rich legacy, the New Ford Endeavour will also enable customers to take on the most epic adventures and conquer tough terrains with ease while delivering on its value proposition."

The Endeavour's wheelbase and length are significantly longer than competing models, giving it a more imposing stance as well as a roomier cabin. The new Endeavour introduces 8-way power adjustable driver & front passenger seat.

NEW FORD ENDEAVOUR - VARIANTS AND PRICES VARIANT TITANIUM TITANIUM+ ENGINE 2.2- litre Diesel 2.2- litre Diesel 3.2- litre Diesel TRANSMISSION 6-Speed MT 6-Speed AT 6-Speed AT DRIVELINE 4x2 4x2 4x4 PRICE ₹ 28.19 Lakh ₹ 30.60 Lakh ₹ 32.97 Lakh PREVIOUS PRICE(S) NEW ADDITION ₹ 31.07 Lakh ₹ 33.31 Lakh

The SUV is available with two diesel powertrains - the tried and tested 2.2-litre and 3.2 litre. Both the oil burners come mated to the very familiar 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, but backed by popular demand we now also get an optional 6-speed manual gearbox, exclusively for the smaller 2.2-litre model. To keep things simple and interesting, Ford is now offering the Endeavour in only two variants - Titanium and Titanium+. While the former gets the smaller 2.2-litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the top-spec Titanium+ trim comes with the option of both, the 2.2-litre engine and the 3.2-litre motor paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission as standard. With the introduction of a manual transmission, the 2.2-litre engine will deliver 14.2 kmpl. The automatic will deliver 12.62 kmpl.

The 2019 Ford Endeavour comes with a panoramic sunroof on the top-end variant

Visually, the changes made to the facelifted Endeavour are quite limited but it's all about giving it a premium look. Up front, the SUV now gets a new, more prominent chrome grille with chunky chrome slats and borders, and along with it, the front bumper has also been updated with a new skid plate that now extends to house the larger airdam and the horizontal foglamps. There's a new colour on offer too and it's called Diffused Silver. The rest of the four colours on offer are Sunset Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black and Moondust Silver.

Inside, the 2019 Ford Endeavour gets a push-button engine start/stop function. There's also a panoramic sunroof on offer on the top of the line variant. The Endeavour comes with 6 airbags as standard, while the Titanium+ trim also offers a 7th - a driver's side knee airbag.

The 2019 Ford Endeavour comes with a host of features and Apple Carplay and Android Auto are also on offer

It will be the only SUV in its segment to offer Hands-Free Power Lift Gate, enabling owners to open the premium SUVs boot by triggering a sensor in the rear at a simple motion of their foot. The SUV also comes with SYNC3 now , which is paired to the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system now offers Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also gets a semi-auto parallel park assist that helps locate the right sized parking spot and steers the SUV effortlessly at the touch of a button.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.