2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 28.19 Lakh

The Endeavour's wheelbase and length are significantly longer than competing models, giving it a more imposing stance as well as a roomier cabin.

View Photos
The 2019 Ford Endeavour will be assembled at the company's Chennai plant

The new generation of the Ford Endeavour was launched in India in 2016 and three years later, the company has launched the facelift of the SUV. Given the trend of SUVs in the country and the new launches in the premium full-size SUV segment right from Mahindra to Toyota to even Skoda, Ford updating the Endeavour does not come as a surprise. Ford has launched the facelift of the Endeavour with prices starting from ₹ 28.19 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 32.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

Also Read: 2019 Ford Endeavour Review

Ford Endeavour

30.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Endeavour

The facelift gives the Endeavour the much needed updates and the new look suits the big, muscular car. The new design on front bumper enhances its rugged looks while chrome plated bold trapezoidal grille makes it stand out in the crowd. Both rear and front bumpers have integrated skid plates to protect the car's underbody even in extreme off-road conditions. The new design 18-inch alloy wheels don't just add to the Endeavour's good looks but ensure excellent grip and handling. The ORVMs feature puddle lamps make it easier for drivers to get in and out of the vehicle, even in dark, most extreme conditions.

9qt88npg

The 2019 Ford Endeavour comes with a new colour called Diffused Silver 

Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said, "As one of India's most loved, trusted and revered premium SUV brand, Ford Endeavour has helped each of its owners to make every drive extraordinary. Taking forward its rich legacy, the New Ford Endeavour will also enable customers to take on the most epic adventures and conquer tough terrains with ease while delivering on its value proposition."

The Endeavour's wheelbase and length are significantly longer than competing models, giving it a more imposing stance as well as a roomier cabin. The new Endeavour introduces 8-way power adjustable driver & front passenger seat.

NEW FORD ENDEAVOUR -  VARIANTS AND PRICES

VARIANT

TITANIUM

TITANIUM+

ENGINE

2.2- litre Diesel

2.2- litre Diesel

3.2- litre Diesel

TRANSMISSION

6-Speed MT

6-Speed AT

6-Speed AT

DRIVELINE

4x2

4x2

4x4

PRICE

₹ 28.19 Lakh

₹ 30.60 Lakh

₹  32.97 Lakh

 

 

 

 

PREVIOUS PRICE(S)

NEW ADDITION

₹ 31.07 Lakh

₹ 33.31 Lakh

The SUV is available with two diesel powertrains - the tried and tested 2.2-litre and 3.2 litre. Both the oil burners come mated to the very familiar 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, but backed by popular demand we now also get an optional 6-speed manual gearbox, exclusively for the smaller 2.2-litre model. To keep things simple and interesting, Ford is now offering the Endeavour in only two variants - Titanium and Titanium+. While the former gets the smaller 2.2-litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the top-spec Titanium+ trim comes with the option of both, the 2.2-litre engine and the 3.2-litre motor paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission as standard. With the introduction of a manual transmission, the 2.2-litre engine will deliver 14.2 kmpl. The automatic will deliver 12.62 kmpl.

9bc9uthc

The 2019 Ford Endeavour comes with a panoramic sunroof on the top-end variant 

Visually, the changes made to the facelifted Endeavour are quite limited but it's all about giving it a premium look. Up front, the SUV now gets a new, more prominent chrome grille with chunky chrome slats and borders, and along with it, the front bumper has also been updated with a new skid plate that now extends to house the larger airdam and the horizontal foglamps. There's a new colour on offer too and it's called Diffused Silver. The rest of the four colours on offer are Sunset Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black and Moondust Silver.

Inside, the 2019 Ford Endeavour gets a push-button engine start/stop function. There's also a panoramic sunroof on offer on the top of the line variant. The Endeavour comes with 6 airbags as standard, while the Titanium+ trim also offers a 7th - a driver's side knee airbag.

crvtonl8

The 2019 Ford Endeavour  comes with a host of features and Apple Carplay and Android Auto are also on offer

0 Comments

It will be the only SUV in its segment to offer Hands-Free Power Lift Gate, enabling owners to open the premium SUVs boot by triggering a sensor in the rear at a simple motion of their foot. The SUV also comes with SYNC3 now , which is paired to the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system now offers Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also gets a semi-auto parallel park assist that helps locate the right sized parking spot and steers the SUV effortlessly at the touch of a button.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Endeavour with Immediate Rivals

Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
TAGS :
2019 Ford Endeavour Ford Endeavour Ford Endeavour Facelift Ford Endeavour facelift launched

Latest News

Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019
Suzuki Patents Reveal Upside Down Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal Upside Down Engine
2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars
2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Revealed
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Revealed
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback To Debut At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback To Debut At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Endeavour Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 30.83 - 32.89 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Explore Endeavour
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities