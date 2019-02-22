2019 Ford Endeavour: All You Need To Know

The 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift comes with some considerable exterior and interior updates

The 2019 Ford Endeavour has officially gone on sale in India and the facelifted version has been launched at ₹ 28.19 lakh to ₹ 32.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the first proper update for the third-gen Endeavour in India and Ford has kept changes pretty simple and straightforward. We have already driven the 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift, so if you haven't read our review yet, then click here. For the 2019 model year, Ford offers the Endeavour in only two variants - Titanium and Titanium+, and both come with a tonne of features, and here's everything else you need to know about the updated Endeavour.

All You Need To Know About The 2019 Ford Endeavour:

The Ford Endeavour facelift comes with minimal updates, which essentially include - a new Diffused Silver body colour, a new chunky chrome grille, revised front skid plate, ORVM-mounted puddle lamps and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The rest of the bits remain identical to the pre-facelift model. 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift comes in only two variants Titanium 4X2 and Titanium+ 4x4 Ford Endeavour 33.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE Visual changes made to the cabin of the 2019 Ford Endeavour are even more scarce. The SUV now comes with a push-button engine start-stop function, and chrome accent for the automatic gear lever. The SUV also gets an 8-way adjustable power seat for the front passenger but that is only available with the Titanium+ trim. The Ford Endeavour continues to come with a beige and black dual tone interior with generous use of premium quality material and soft touch plastic. The SUV now comes with premium leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with addition air-con vents for 2nd and 3rd-row passengers, a centre armrest with cup holders all as standard. The Titanium+ variant also gets a panoramic sunroof. 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift gets the same dual tone beige-black interior with a well-equipped dashboard The cabin also gets the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Ford's SYNC3 connectivity system, loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a 10-speaker audio system. It also gets a multi-functional steering wheel has also been retained featuring controls for voice command, music, cruise control and more. Similarly, the instrument cluster also remains unchanged featuring two MID screens. Adding to customer comfort, the updated Endeavour now also comes with hands-free power liftgate as standard. This allows you to open or close the tailgate by simply waving your foot below the bumper. This is in addition to the semi-auto parallel park assist function that searches for a space and parks the SUV all by itself, a much-needed feature for an SUV of this size. 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift now also gets a hands-free power liftgate On the safety front, the Endeavour comes with six airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking camera, hill launch assist, Keyless entry with Ford MyKey, tyre pressure monitor and more as standard. The Titanium+ trim comes with an addition 7th knee airbag with front parking sensors, electrochromic IRVM, and hill descent control. Ford is now offering the Endeavour in only two variants - Titanium and Titanium+. While the former gets the smaller 2.2-litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the top-spec Titanium+ trim comes with the option of both, the 2.2-litre engine and the 3.2-litre motor paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2.2-litre engine makes the same 158 bhp and 358 Nm of peak torque and only gets 4x2, while the 3.2-litre engine offers 197 bhp and 470 Nm of peak torque and only comes in 4x4 option. 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift gets the 2.2-litre TDCi and the larger 3.2-litre TDCi diesel engines The 2019 Ford Endeavour is priced at 28.19 lakh for the Titanium 2.2-litre 6MT variant, ₹ 30.60 lakh for the Titanium+ 2.2-litre 6AT trim and ₹ 32.97 lakh for the 3.2-litre 6AT 4x4 version (all ex-showroom Delhi). The 2019 model, the Titanium+ trim, in particular, is now cheaper than the pre-facelift model by up to ₹ 40,000, making it a strong value proposition.

