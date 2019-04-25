2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler range is all set to be introduced in the country on April 26, 2019. The new Scrambler line-up gets its first comprehensive update since in its launch four years ago, which includes a host of cosmetic and mechanical changes. The Scrambler range compriss the Icon, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants, of which the Full Throttle will be introduced later in the year while the rest are scheduled to go on sale tomorrow. Carandbike has ridden the new Scrambler Icon in Thailand and we know a great deal about the changes too. But prices remain under wraps for now. Here's what we think will be the new pricing on the 2019 Scrambler line-up.

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler is expected to witness a price hike of about ₹ 30,000-40,000 over the outgoing model, depending on the variant. The current Ducati Scrambler is priced from ₹ 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which makes it more affordable than the Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler as well. With the price hike, the bike is likely to still retain its competitive pricing. The new Scrambler range will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets new LED DRLs, improved switchgear, upddated console & more

With respect to the changes, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets new LED daytime running lights, improved switchgear, lighter clutch assembly, updated digital instrument console with fuel gauge and gear indicator and more. The seat cushioning has been replaced and gets a new seat material as well, while the suspension set-up has been revised for more comfort. Power comes from the same 803 cc L-Twin, air-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 73 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Each of the Ducati Scrambler versions have been styled differently to meet different customer requirements. The Ducati Icon remains the most affordable version and gets the retro design language, bright fuel tank, and round headlamp. The Scrambler Cafe Racer gets lowered handlebars and an aggressive riding posture and spoked wheels. The Desert Sled is distinctive in its appearance with the raised mudguard, longer travel suspension, engine bash plate and a headlamp mesh guard. Lastly, the Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired from the design of Flat Trackers. Bookings for the 2019 Ducati Scrambler have already commenced in India.

