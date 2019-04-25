New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets a host of upgrades, both mechanical and cosmetic over the current version. Here's what we expect the prices will be on the new Scrambler.

View Photos

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler range is all set to be introduced in the country on April 26, 2019. The new Scrambler line-up gets its first comprehensive update since in its launch four years ago, which includes a host of cosmetic and mechanical changes. The Scrambler range compriss the Icon, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants, of which the Full Throttle will be introduced later in the year while the rest are scheduled to go on sale tomorrow. Carandbike has ridden the new Scrambler Icon in Thailand and we know a great deal about the changes too. But prices remain under wraps for now. Here's what we think will be the new pricing on the 2019 Scrambler line-up.

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Launch Details Revealed

Ducati Scrambler

7.67 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Scrambler

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler is expected to witness a price hike of about ₹ 30,000-40,000 over the outgoing model, depending on the variant. The current Ducati Scrambler is priced from ₹ 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which makes it more affordable than the Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler as well. With the price hike, the bike is likely to still retain its competitive pricing. The new Scrambler range will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

kb83j75c

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets new LED DRLs, improved switchgear, upddated console & more

With respect to the changes, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets new LED daytime running lights, improved switchgear, lighter clutch assembly, updated digital instrument console with fuel gauge and gear indicator and more. The seat cushioning has been replaced and gets a new seat material as well, while the suspension set-up has been revised for more comfort. Power comes from the same 803 cc L-Twin, air-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 73 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon First Ride Review

0 Comments

Each of the Ducati Scrambler versions have been styled differently to meet different customer requirements. The Ducati Icon remains the most affordable version and gets the retro design language, bright fuel tank, and round headlamp. The Scrambler Cafe Racer gets lowered handlebars and an aggressive riding posture and spoked wheels. The Desert Sled is distinctive in its appearance with the raised mudguard, longer travel suspension, engine bash plate and a headlamp mesh guard. Lastly, the Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired from the design of Flat Trackers. Bookings for the 2019 Ducati Scrambler have already commenced in India.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Scrambler with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati
Scrambler
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki
GSX-S750
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki
Versys 650
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki
Z900
Honda CBR650R
Honda
CBR650R
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli
TNT 600i
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki
Z650
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli
TRK 502
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki
Ninja 400
TAGS :
2019 Ducati Scrambler 2019 Ducati Scrambler Prices Ducati Scrambler Ducati India Ducati Bikes

Latest News

2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ducati Scrambler Alternatives

Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.37 - 6.47 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 6.15 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.53 - 5.95 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 5.41 Lakh *
View More
Explore Scrambler
×
Explore Now
x
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities