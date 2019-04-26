2019 Ducati Scrambler India Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

Ducati India is all set to launch the new 2019 Ducati Scrambler range in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch, here. The updated 2019 Ducati Scrambler comes in four iterations - Icon, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer and Full Throttle. While the former three models are slated to be launched today itself, the Full Throttle variant is expected to be introduced later in the year. However, we expect prices for all four motorcycles to be revealed today itself. We have already ridden the new Scrambler Icon in Thailand and know a great deal about what the 2019 Scramble will bring to the table, and we have also shared with you our expectations with regards to the prices.

2019 Ducati Scrambler range consists of the Icon, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer and Full Throttle

In terms of changes, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler will come with a host of new and updated features, which include - new LED daytime running lights, updated switchgear, lighter clutch assembly, and a revised digital instrument console that comes with fuel gauge, gear indicator and more. Ducati has also equipped the motorcycles with a new seat, which now comes with better cushioning and new seat material.

Ducati has also worked upon the suspension set-up which has been now revised to offer for more comfort. As for the powerplant, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler range comes with the same 803 cc L-Twin, air-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 73 bhp and develop 67 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike now also comes with the new Bosch cornering ABS which is standard on the Scrambler range.