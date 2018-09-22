New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ducati Scrambler: All You Need To Know

We tell you everything you need to know about the new and updated 2018 Ducati Scrambler.

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler could be launched in India in late 2018 or early 2019

It was more than three years ago that the Ducati Scrambler was launched. Tugging at the heart strings of the modern classic enthusiast, the Scrambler was the most affordable Ducati model that you could buy. The downside of being affordable was that the Scrambler missed out on a bunch of electronics and other features. With the 2019 model of the Scrambler being unveiled, Ducati has packed in more features and electronics making the new Scrambler even more desirable. Here is everything you need to know about the bike.

7.67 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Also Read: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Breaks Cover

LED lighting

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler now gets a new headlamp with an LED ring along with new LED turn indicators which are self-cancelling. The tail lamp was already a diffused LED unit. This means that now all lighting elements on the 2019 Scrambler are now LED.

Cosmetic updates

uqci6euc(The 2019 Ducati Scrambler is available in 2 colours - Atomic Tangerine & 62 Yellow)

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler has been quite successful for Ducati with over 55,000 units sold worldwide since its launch. And Ducati has tried to keep the cosmetic updates as minimal as possible in a bid to keep the original flavour of the Scrambler intact. The most noticeable changes are the brushed aluminium finish on the engine covers along with a new muffler cover and tank panels which have been slightly re-designed. The 2019 Scrambler also gets new 10-spoke alloy wheels which are pretty similar to what is offered on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 as well. Additionally, the bike also gets a new colour scheme called 'Atomic Tangerine', which could be called a nice shade of orange.

Electronic Updates

7vmsqiv(The 2019 Ducati Scrambler now gets cornering ABS from Bosch)

In terms of electronics, the biggest update that the bike gets is the dual-channel cornering ABD from Bosch. Ducati says that the bike will be able to handle panic braking while fully leaned. It always had regular ABS as a standard fitment and now cornering ABS has been added to the list as well.

Revised Ergonomics

Ducati also offers a new seat on the 2019 Scrambler which has a lowered height (798 mm) along with wider and flatter handlebars and revised switchgear which is now more accessible with the thumb when riding.

Other updates

c6ucnu7(The LCD dash now includes the fuel level gauge on the 2019 Scrambler)

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler gets few more updates in form of optional Ducati Multimedia system, a new LCD instrumentation console, hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever along with a renewed suspension setup with a slightly higher ground clearance.

India availability

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler will be going up on sale in Europe and USA from November 2018 onwards and we can expect it to be launched in India either in late 2018 or early 2019.

