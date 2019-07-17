New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916: All You Need To Know

Ducati India has launched the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 in India. It commemorates the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Ducati 916, one of most beautiful and iconic motorcycles to have ever been manufactured.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Only 500 units of the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 will be made
  • In India, it is priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • It is based on the Panigale V4 S but gets components from V4 R as well

Very recently, Ducati took the wraps off the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916. It is a limited edition model of the Panigale V4 which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916, considered to be one of the most beautiful motorcycles have been ever manufactured. The Ducati 916 was designed by celebrated motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini and the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 (Yes! The name is a mouthful) is a tribute to the original 916, which was in production from 1994 to 1998. To help you remember better, the 916 made an appearance in 'Speed 2: Cruise Control', a Hollywood action flick from 1997, in which it was ridden by actor Jason Patric. Well, we could go on and on about the Ducati 916 but we will stop here! Instead, we will tell you all about the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 Launched In India

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Hypermotard 950

Diavel

SuperSport

Monster 821

959 Panigale

Monster 797

1299 Panigale

Scrambler

Monster 1200

Scrambler 1100

XDiavel

Multistrada 1260

Multistrada 1200S

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 950

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Scrambler Desert Sled

Hyperstrada 939

Multistrada 1200

New Livery

074iek0o

(Carl Fogarty unveiled the Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 at Laguna Seca)

The Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 gets a special livery inspired by 4-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty's 1999 WSBK championship winning Ducati 996. The sides and the front get 'number 1' decals and you could opt to put up 'Shell' and 'Foggy' stickers on your motorcycle as well. The rider seat gets a dual-tone finish in red and black colours.

Updated Features

e72duh2c

(The motorcycle gets performance components from Ducati Corse)

The 25 Anniversario 916 limited edition model is basically a Panigale V4 S along with some racing kit borrowed from the Panigale V4 R. The front frame is from the V4 R and has been designed to Ducati Corse specifications. The Marchesini alloys are made from forged magnesium, making them lighter by 1 kg over the regular V4 S alloys. Plus, the motorcycle also gets a type-approved Titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, which is again 500 grams lighter than that on the standard V4 S and a bunch of Ducati performance components as well. The motorcycle continues to get the 1,103 cc  V4 engine from V4 S,making 208 bhp and 124 Nm. 

Updated Electronics

01aa0je

(The motorcycle gets an updated electronics suite from the V4 R and the V4 R SBK)

The Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 also gets updated electronics which are derived from the Desmosedici GP MotoGP race bike. The motorcycle now gets a new Ducati Traction Control Evo, from the V4 R and the V4 R SBK. There are eight settings for traction control (six for dry and two for wet) along with the Ducati Quick Shift Evo 2 which is said to help change gears quickly above 10,000 rpm. Additonally, Ducati is also offering a data analyser kit and a GPS module which allows riders measure lean angles, brake pressure and throttle inputs and help them get smoother.

Price & Exclusivity

nlan1nhc

(Ducati will manufacture only 500 units of the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916)

0 Comments

The Ducati Panigale V4 Anniversario 916 is priced at ₹ 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Ducati India will begin the deliveries of the motorcycles from October 2019. Also, Ducati will manufacture only 500 units of the Panigale V4 Anniversario 916 globally and each one will be numbered, so that exclusivity is maintained. Also, Ducati has announced that the number 5 bike will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the family of Carlin Dunne, who recently passed away while attempting the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. If you are a motorcycle enthusiast of that kind and you have pockets deep enough, then maybe you could actually own a slice of Ducati history.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 55.05 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
2019 Suzuki Access 125 SE: All You Need To Know
2019 Suzuki Access 125 SE: All You Need To Know
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities