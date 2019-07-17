2019 Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916: All You Need To Know

Very recently, Ducati took the wraps off the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916. It is a limited edition model of the Panigale V4 which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916, considered to be one of the most beautiful motorcycles have been ever manufactured. The Ducati 916 was designed by celebrated motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini and the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 (Yes! The name is a mouthful) is a tribute to the original 916, which was in production from 1994 to 1998. To help you remember better, the 916 made an appearance in 'Speed 2: Cruise Control', a Hollywood action flick from 1997, in which it was ridden by actor Jason Patric. Well, we could go on and on about the Ducati 916 but we will stop here! Instead, we will tell you all about the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 Launched In India

New Livery

(Carl Fogarty unveiled the Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 at Laguna Seca)

The Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 gets a special livery inspired by 4-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty's 1999 WSBK championship winning Ducati 996. The sides and the front get 'number 1' decals and you could opt to put up 'Shell' and 'Foggy' stickers on your motorcycle as well. The rider seat gets a dual-tone finish in red and black colours.

Updated Features

(The motorcycle gets performance components from Ducati Corse)

The 25 Anniversario 916 limited edition model is basically a Panigale V4 S along with some racing kit borrowed from the Panigale V4 R. The front frame is from the V4 R and has been designed to Ducati Corse specifications. The Marchesini alloys are made from forged magnesium, making them lighter by 1 kg over the regular V4 S alloys. Plus, the motorcycle also gets a type-approved Titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, which is again 500 grams lighter than that on the standard V4 S and a bunch of Ducati performance components as well. The motorcycle continues to get the 1,103 cc V4 engine from V4 S,making 208 bhp and 124 Nm.

Updated Electronics

(The motorcycle gets an updated electronics suite from the V4 R and the V4 R SBK)

The Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 also gets updated electronics which are derived from the Desmosedici GP MotoGP race bike. The motorcycle now gets a new Ducati Traction Control Evo, from the V4 R and the V4 R SBK. There are eight settings for traction control (six for dry and two for wet) along with the Ducati Quick Shift Evo 2 which is said to help change gears quickly above 10,000 rpm. Additonally, Ducati is also offering a data analyser kit and a GPS module which allows riders measure lean angles, brake pressure and throttle inputs and help them get smoother.

Price & Exclusivity

(Ducati will manufacture only 500 units of the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916)

The Ducati Panigale V4 Anniversario 916 is priced at ₹ 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Ducati India will begin the deliveries of the motorcycles from October 2019. Also, Ducati will manufacture only 500 units of the Panigale V4 Anniversario 916 globally and each one will be numbered, so that exclusivity is maintained. Also, Ducati has announced that the number 5 bike will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the family of Carlin Dunne, who recently passed away while attempting the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. If you are a motorcycle enthusiast of that kind and you have pockets deep enough, then maybe you could actually own a slice of Ducati history.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.