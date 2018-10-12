New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed

The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets a bigger motor, lighter kerb weight and a host of new electronics on offer.

View Photos
The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro will come to India next year

Days after releasing the teaser, Ducati Motor has pulled the wraps off the Multistrada 1260 Enduro for the 2019 model year. As it was with the Multistrada 1200 Enduro on sale, the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets the additional treatment for off-road applications, while retaining the improvements from the standard Multistrada 1260. This means that power continues to come from the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT V-Twin engine shared with the XDiavel tuned for 156 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque.

Ducati Multistrada 1260

16.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Multistrada 1260

Like the standard 1260, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro also comes with a range of improvements including more 85 per cent of torque available from as low as 3500 rpm. This allows for less frequent gear shifts, allowing the rider to tackle broken roads with ease.

uh1isdqs

(The 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro makes 156 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque from a 1262 cc motor)

There are a host of new electronics too on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro including Ride-by-Wire for makes for better throttle control, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Bosch Cornering ABS, cornering lights, wheelie control, traction control, cruise control and vehicle hold control. The new 1260 Enduro is lighter as well by 2 kg over the 1200 Enduro.

The 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro uses a recalibrated electronic semi-active Sachs suspension with 185 mm travel at the front and rear, while a 30 litre fuel tank makes for a range of 450 km. The bike continues to ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, while the tyres have been upgraded to Pirelli Scorpion Trail II.

1sg21hgo
0 Comments

(The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets a host of new electronics too)
 
The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro also comes with 5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster, along with the Ducati Multimedia System that allows the rider to connect his smartphone. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is being offered in two colour options - Ducati Red and Sand, while a host of accessories are also on offer. The adventure tourer will be making its public debut at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, next month while the India debut will happen sometime next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Multistrada 1260 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati
Multistrada 1260
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph
Tiger 1200
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW
R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW
R 1200 RS
TAGS :
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro 2019 Ducati Multistrada Ducati bikes Ducati India

Latest News

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner
Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As New Managing Director
Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As New Managing Director
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Come With Dual Airbags And ABS As Standard
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Come With Dual Airbags And ABS As Standard
New Hyundai Santro: Key Features Explained
New Hyundai Santro: Key Features Explained
Volkswagen Vento, Polo And Ameo Connect Editions Launched For The Festive Season
Volkswagen Vento, Polo And Ameo Connect Editions Launched For The Festive Season
Honda Cars India Looking To Set Up A Third Facility In The Country
Honda Cars India Looking To Set Up A Third Facility In The Country
Honda 2Wheelers India Launches 'Honda Joy Club' Digital Customer Programme
Honda 2Wheelers India Launches 'Honda Joy Club' Digital Customer Programme
Upcoming Jawa Motorcycles To Get A New 293 cc Single Cylinder Engine
Upcoming Jawa Motorcycles To Get A New 293 cc Single Cylinder Engine
2018 TVS Wego Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,027
2018 TVS Wego Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,027
SWM SuperDual T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
SWM SuperDual T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
Renault Captur Gets New Radiant Red Shade This Festive Season
Renault Captur Gets New Radiant Red Shade This Festive Season

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 18.28 - 22.19 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 16.48 - 17.53 Lakh *
Explore Multistrada 1260
×
Explore Now
x
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
New Hyundai Santro: Key Features Explained
New Hyundai Santro: Key Features Explained
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities