2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed

Days after releasing the teaser, Ducati Motor has pulled the wraps off the Multistrada 1260 Enduro for the 2019 model year. As it was with the Multistrada 1200 Enduro on sale, the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets the additional treatment for off-road applications, while retaining the improvements from the standard Multistrada 1260. This means that power continues to come from the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT V-Twin engine shared with the XDiavel tuned for 156 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 16.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Like the standard 1260, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro also comes with a range of improvements including more 85 per cent of torque available from as low as 3500 rpm. This allows for less frequent gear shifts, allowing the rider to tackle broken roads with ease.

(The 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro makes 156 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque from a 1262 cc motor)

There are a host of new electronics too on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro including Ride-by-Wire for makes for better throttle control, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Bosch Cornering ABS, cornering lights, wheelie control, traction control, cruise control and vehicle hold control. The new 1260 Enduro is lighter as well by 2 kg over the 1200 Enduro.

The 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro uses a recalibrated electronic semi-active Sachs suspension with 185 mm travel at the front and rear, while a 30 litre fuel tank makes for a range of 450 km. The bike continues to ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, while the tyres have been upgraded to Pirelli Scorpion Trail II.

(The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets a host of new electronics too)



The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro also comes with 5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster, along with the Ducati Multimedia System that allows the rider to connect his smartphone. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is being offered in two colour options - Ducati Red and Sand, while a host of accessories are also on offer. The adventure tourer will be making its public debut at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, next month while the India debut will happen sometime next year.

