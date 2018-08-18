New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Ducati Hypermotard Spied Testing

Expect the new Ducati Hypermotard to have new features and an updated engine.

View Photos

Highlights

  • The 2019 Hypermotard will have an updated engine
  • It will be ready to conform to Euro V emission norms
  • It will have new features as well

What you see here is a test mule of the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard with significant changes. In a gist, there seems to be a new engine, new exhaust and of course new styling as well. This is also a step towards meeting the Euro V emission norms, when they come into effect from 2020 onwards. In order to meet the Euro V norms, the two-wheelers have to significantly cut down on carbon monoxide emissions, CO2 and NOX emission and noise as well.

Ducati Hypermotard

11.79 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Hypermotard

Talking about the engine first, it is quite possible that Ducati introduces its DVT or Desmodromic Variable Timing tech on the new Hypermotard. What DVT does is, allows the engine to be tuned for the best possible efficiency throughout a wide rev range. Here, efficiency refers to emissions, performance and fuel efficiency as well. With the new emission norms barely a year and a half away, expect more Ducati models to have the DVT technology on them.

The current-generation Hypermotard used to have the silencing and the catalytic convertor in the same unit but on the test mule, these seem to be separate entities, with the catalytic convertor now being larger. A change in the placement of the exhaust pipes could be enough to decrease the sound emission as well.

Apart from this, the other changes include a new steel trellis sub-frame at the rear in place of a cast iron unit and the clutch cover and the crankcase on the right get thicker cover for better noise insulation. The test mule seen here continues to get Sachs suspension and Marzocchi wheels. It is quite possible that Ducati introduces a top-spec variant which gets Ohlins suspension and some other premium features.

Source: MotorCycleNews.com

Compare Ducati Hypermotard with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki
Ninja 1000
Benelli TNT R
Benelli
TNT R
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha
MT-09
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki
GSX S1000F
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli
TNT 899
TAGS :
Ducati bikes in India Ducati Hypermotard Ducati motorcycles

