2019 Ducati Hypermotard Spied Testing

What you see here is a test mule of the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard with significant changes. In a gist, there seems to be a new engine, new exhaust and of course new styling as well. This is also a step towards meeting the Euro V emission norms, when they come into effect from 2020 onwards. In order to meet the Euro V norms, the two-wheelers have to significantly cut down on carbon monoxide emissions, CO2 and NOX emission and noise as well.

Ducati Hypermotard 11.79 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Talking about the engine first, it is quite possible that Ducati introduces its DVT or Desmodromic Variable Timing tech on the new Hypermotard. What DVT does is, allows the engine to be tuned for the best possible efficiency throughout a wide rev range. Here, efficiency refers to emissions, performance and fuel efficiency as well. With the new emission norms barely a year and a half away, expect more Ducati models to have the DVT technology on them.

Advertisement

The current-generation Hypermotard used to have the silencing and the catalytic convertor in the same unit but on the test mule, these seem to be separate entities, with the catalytic convertor now being larger. A change in the placement of the exhaust pipes could be enough to decrease the sound emission as well.

Apart from this, the other changes include a new steel trellis sub-frame at the rear in place of a cast iron unit and the clutch cover and the crankcase on the right get thicker cover for better noise insulation. The test mule seen here continues to get Sachs suspension and Marzocchi wheels. It is quite possible that Ducati introduces a top-spec variant which gets Ohlins suspension and some other premium features.

Source: MotorCycleNews.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.