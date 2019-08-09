2019 Ducati Diavel India Launch; Features, Prices, Specifications, Images

The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 is all set to be launched in India today. It will replace the current Ducati Diavel and will come with an all-new engine with more technology. The new Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing) 1262 cc engine puts out 157 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Diavel 1260 will be available in two variants - a standard variant and the top-spec Diavel 1260 S with LED lighting, Ohlins suspension and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake calipers.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 First Ride Review

(The Ducati Diavel 1260 S offers a level of versatility that is difficult to ignore)

It's mean, muscular and looks ready to pounce, even when standing still. And it's a design which will certainly turn heads. You get the fairings and belly pan of a superbike, the headlight and flat handlebar gives it the naked roadster look, and the low seat and relaxed ergonomics give it the attitude of a cruiser for sure.

The Diavel 1260 will get an updated electronics suite offering three basic riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport. Urban mode will have power limited to 100 bhp with a smooth throttle response; Touring mode will get the full power and a smooth throttle response, while Sport will be the aggressive mode, with full power and more aggressive throttle response. The new Bosch anti-lock braking system will get cornering function, as well as a cornering traction control system, wheelie control system and self-cancelling turn indicators, all powered by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). We have already ridden the new Diavel 1260 S and you can read all about our first ride experience in Spain earlier this year on our website.