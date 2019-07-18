New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Datsun Redi-Go Gets Enhanced Safety Features

Datsun has updated the 2019 Redigo with added safety features as standard fitment. These include driver-side airbag, rear parking assist sensor, high speed warning and seat belt reminder.

Published:
The new safety features on the Datsun redi-Go are standard on all variants

Highlights

  • Driver side airbag and rear parking assistant are now standard on redi-Go
  • The redi-Go was recently updated with standard ABS and EBD
  • The prices for 2019 redi-Go start at Rs. 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Datsun India has updated the redi-Go with added safety features for 2019. These features include driver airbag, rear parking assist sensor, high speed warning and seat belt reminder for driver and co-passenger up front on all its variants. The redi-GO was recently updated with ABS and electronic brake distribution. The 2019 Datsun redi-GO range uses the same 800 cc and 1-litre three-cylinder fuel efficient engines which have an efficiency of 22.7 kmpl and 22.5 kmpl respectively. The dimensions of the car too remain the same.

Datsun Redi GO

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, "At Datsun, we are committed to delight the customer and enhance the customer experience. Our popular model, Datsun redi-GO now comes with various added safety features as standard which is yet another testimony of our focus to bring in progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience."

Variants Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Datsun redi-GO D 0.8 L ₹ 2,79,650
Datsun redi-GO A EPS0.8L ₹ 3,33,419
Datsun redi-GO S 0.8L ₹ 3,62,000
Datsun redi-GO S 1.0L ₹ 3,90,000
Datsun redi-GO S Smart Drive Auto ₹ 4,37,065
The 2019 Datsun redi-GO's lower trims - T, T(O) and S - get central locking with remote lock, while the A variant gets power steering. Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and is offered with the 0.8-litre petrol engine that churns out 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There's also the 1.0-litre petrol motor on offer with 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. The prices of the 2019 Datsun redi-Go start at ₹ 2.79 lakh for the 'D' trim and go up to ₹ 4.37 lakh for the 'S' smart drive auto or the AMT equipped variant.

