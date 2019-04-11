New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The model tested by the Euro NCAP was the 2019 Citroen C5 Aircross built for the European markets. The SUV scored 33.4 points for adult occupant safety and 42.6 points for child occupant protection.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is the newest addition to the French carmaker's line-up

The European New Car Assessment Programme a.k.a. Euro NCAP has come out with its latest crash test rating for the new 2019 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. Based on the crash test results, the NCAP has awarded the SUV a 4-star safety rating. In the test conducted by the safety watchdog, the new Citroen C5 Aircross scored a total of 33.4 points for adult occupant safety and 42.6 points for child occupant protection. The Citroen C5 Aircross is the newest addition to the French carmaker's line-up and will be the first car to be launched in India by PSA Group.

Citroen C5 Aircross tested by the Euro NCAP was the European spec model

The Euro NCAP tested the Citroen C5 Aircross for both frontal and side impact protection, along with pedestrian protection and safety assist features the SUV has to offer. The C5 Aircross SUV comes with most safety equipment as standard, like a forward-looking camera to enable driver assist functions, dual front airbags and side airbags, seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters, seatbelt warning, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and airbag cut-off switch. In fact, Citroen also offers an optional Safety+ Pack which comes with radar sensor for the camera that enhances performance for AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian and adds cyclist detection. If the Safety+ Pack is added the safety rating goes up to 5 stars for the C5 Aircross.

Also Read: Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India

Citroen C5 Aircross comes with an optional Safety+ Pack that increases the rating to 5 stars

Commenting on the crash test results, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP said, "These results show that car manufacturers are still keen and able to achieve the highest safety ratings. It is especially encouraging to see the continued widespread deployment and improvement of advanced technologies such as AEB and lane support. It is good news that some of the basic driver assist technologies will finally be mandated from 2022, but thankfully most vehicle manufacturers are already way ahead of the curve today."

Citroen C5 Aircross' protection levels for adult occupants were mostly either good or adequate

The test results revealed that with standard safety features the protection levels for adult occupants were mostly either good or adequate, except for a couple of tests where the protection level was rated marginal or weak for certain body parts. Similarly, for child occupants, the crash test was performed dummies based on 6- & 10-year-old children, and in both frontal and lateral impact scenarios, the protection level was rated good.

Also Read: Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in India next year, and the safety tech on the C5 Aircross is likely to include multiple airbags, smart headlamps with an auto high beam feature, attention assist, cross-traffic detection, blind spot assist, hill-hold assist and more. The India-spec C5 Aircross will be manufactured locally at the company's Chennai plant, and it will see extensive usage of localised content. While the model tested by Euro NCAP is the European-spec version, we certainly feel optimistic about the India-spec model coming with similar safety standards.

2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
