2019 Chevrolet Blazer Breaks Cover

The 'Blazer' brand name makes a comeback after being discontinued in 2005 with the reveal of the all-new Chevrolet Blazer. The Blazer is a mid-size (By US standards) crossover which will be positioned between the Chevrolet Equinox and the Chevrolet Traverse in the Chevy SUV/crossover line-up. The Blazer gets this sharp design that reminds you of the Camaro. The bold design up front is characterised by the massive grille and those sleek headlamps. The fog lamps too have a distinct design which gel well with the overall look of the crossover.

"Chevrolet has been at the forefront of each of the major automotive industry trends by anticipating consumer demand and delivering innovative products like Bolt EV, Colorado and Trax," said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and head of Global Chevrolet. "The introduction of the all-new Blazer builds on that momentum and further strengthens the most comprehensive lineup of crossovers and SUVs on the market today."

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets two engine options which the smaller 2.5-litre unit that makes 193 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque and a bigger 3.6-litre V6 engine that pumps out 305 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to Chevrolet's 9-speed automatic transmission unit. At present, Chevy will not offer a manual gearbox for the Blazer. There will be a dual-clutch all-wheel drive system on offer as well. The bigger V6 engine option has a maximum trailering capacity of 2,041 kilograms.

The cabin too has a sleek, minimalist design that can be customised in multiple ways in accordance to the liking of the customer. Also, the Blazer will have smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on an 8-inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 and 4G LTE Wi-Fi along with other connectivity options. Other features include heated/ventilated seats along with heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, electronic locking glovebox, electric tailgate, wireless charging and six USB ports.

The Chevrolet Blazer will arrive at US dealerships in early 2019. Additional details and pricing will be announced closer to the start of manufacturing.

