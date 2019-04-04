New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch

BMW India has teased the 2019 BMW on the social media platforms and is set to unfold some details of its launch today.

View Photos
The 2019 BMW Z4 is one of the models which BMW India has planned to launch this year.

Highlights

  • The 2019 BMW Z4 will be launched in the M40i variant.
  • It will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine.
  • The production car looks very similar to its concept.

The all-new third-generation BMW Z4 was revealed globally last year and is one of the 12 new models which BMW has planned to launch in India this year. The new Z4 has also been spied before in India and the new teaser reaffirms it being one of the models in the pipeline. BMW India took to Twitter and Instagram to tease the third-generation Z4 and has hinted about its launch which could be sooner than you can guess and the company is planning to unfold it today.

7spfnnhoThe new BMW Z4 is quite similar to its concept in terms of design.

Also Read: New 2019 BMW Z4 Revealed

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

3 Series

X1

X5

M2

7 Series

5 Series

X6

X4

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

X3

X6 M

X5 M

3 Series Gran Turismo

M3

M4

The test mule which underwent the homologation process was the Z4 M40i variant which is most likely to be the one for India. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline six-cylinder engine which churns out 340 bhp and takes 4.6 seconds to clock triple-digit speed. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The Z4 will also feature sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M-Sport brakes and an electronically controlled M-Sport differential in the rear-mounted transmission. The car also has 50-50 weight distribution.

i7g2nb0g It will be launched in the M40i variant which will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo engine.

Also Read: New BMW Z4 Spied In India, Will Be Launched In 2019

The new BMW Z4 is quite close to its concept design and has retained the new conjoined Kidney Grille which we have also seen on the 8-Series. In fact, the fascia overall is related to quite an extent sporting the almost identical headlamp cluster with typical BMW daytime running lights. The rear of the car, however, is discrete and looks very similar to the outgoing model. The cabin is similar to what we have seen in the M-Sport variants of BMWs. You get a three-spoke steering wheel, a very typical BMW centre console and a central tunnel with a silver finish too. The silver or brushed accents also continue on the steering wheel and on the dashboard. You also get an all-digital instrument cluster panel.

21r5kvu The cabin gets a similar treatment to what we have seen in some of the new M-Sport variants.
0 Comments

The new BMW Z4 is expected to cost around ₹ 1 Crore and will take on an array of different drop tops. Obvious rivals for the Z4 are the Porsche 718 Boxster, the Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Roadster and the Mercedes-AMG SLC43. However, it will also go up against slightly more relaxed cabriolets like the C-Class cabriolet and the Audi A5 Cabriolet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8
Audi R8
Audi
R8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador
TAGS :
2019 BMW Z4 2019 BMW Z4 India BMW Z4 Concept BMW Z4 BMW Z4 Facelift BMW Z4 M40i BMW Z4 India Launch 2019 BMW Z4 Performance 2019 BMW Z4 Engine 2019 BMW Z4 Design 2019 BMW Z4 Car 2019 BMW Z4 Convertible

Latest News

Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Likely To Reach 5 Million Units By FY2023
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Likely To Reach 5 Million Units By FY2023

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 94.53 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 63.73 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
x
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities