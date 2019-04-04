2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch

The 2019 BMW Z4 is one of the models which BMW India has planned to launch this year.

The all-new third-generation BMW Z4 was revealed globally last year and is one of the 12 new models which BMW has planned to launch in India this year. The new Z4 has also been spied before in India and the new teaser reaffirms it being one of the models in the pipeline. BMW India took to Twitter and Instagram to tease the third-generation Z4 and has hinted about its launch which could be sooner than you can guess and the company is planning to unfold it today.

The new BMW Z4 is quite similar to its concept in terms of design.

The test mule which underwent the homologation process was the Z4 M40i variant which is most likely to be the one for India. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline six-cylinder engine which churns out 340 bhp and takes 4.6 seconds to clock triple-digit speed. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The Z4 will also feature sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M-Sport brakes and an electronically controlled M-Sport differential in the rear-mounted transmission. The car also has 50-50 weight distribution.

It will be launched in the M40i variant which will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo engine.

The new BMW Z4 is quite close to its concept design and has retained the new conjoined Kidney Grille which we have also seen on the 8-Series. In fact, the fascia overall is related to quite an extent sporting the almost identical headlamp cluster with typical BMW daytime running lights. The rear of the car, however, is discrete and looks very similar to the outgoing model. The cabin is similar to what we have seen in the M-Sport variants of BMWs. You get a three-spoke steering wheel, a very typical BMW centre console and a central tunnel with a silver finish too. The silver or brushed accents also continue on the steering wheel and on the dashboard. You also get an all-digital instrument cluster panel.

The cabin gets a similar treatment to what we have seen in some of the new M-Sport variants.

The new BMW Z4 is expected to cost around ₹ 1 Crore and will take on an array of different drop tops. Obvious rivals for the Z4 are the Porsche 718 Boxster, the Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Roadster and the Mercedes-AMG SLC43. However, it will also go up against slightly more relaxed cabriolets like the C-Class cabriolet and the Audi A5 Cabriolet.

