2019 BMW Z4 Spied; To Launch This Year

The new BMW Z4 will be the first of BMW's sportscar collaboration with Toyota, which will also produce the next iteration of the Scion FR-S. While the Toyota sportscar will come with a hardtop, the BMW Z4 roadster will sport a soft top. The new sportscar architecture is based in the highly scalable matrix platform that revolves around a single fixed point, the front firewall. From Japan comes support with the electronics and optional hybrid drive for the Z4, while BMW will provide their expertise in lightweight materials and engines.

(The new BMW Z4 will be a pure sports car rather than the outgoing model's more luxurious position)

The new BMW Z4 will be a pure sports car rather than the outgoing model's more luxurious position. The Supra would be at the top of the Toyota brand's lineup and could feature cutting-edge technology in addition to the bold styling.

Design-wise, BMW will stay true to their roadster characteristics while adding a polarizing and futuristic design. We expect the BMW Z4 to be unveiled yet in in the first half of 2018 with sales starting shortly thereafter.

(BMW will stay true to their roadster characteristics while adding a polarizing and futuristic design)

The engines range from 190 hp to probably the top engine with 425 hp in the Z4 M. In addition, there is an optional hybrid engine with up to 204 hp in Power mode. We will most likely see this iteration of the Z4 in India as well by next year.

