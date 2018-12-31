2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

BMW India is all set to launch 12 new models in India in 2019 and the countdown has just about begun. The X7 and even the new-gen 3 Series have already been spotted testing in the country and now it's the X5 which we get to see in the flesh. The company has sold close to 2.2 million units of the BMW X5 since its launch in 2000 globally. Now for the fourth generation, BMW has updated the design and technology of the new generation X5 and will be built at the BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina. In terms of design, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard. A visual treat are the blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the BMW twin headlights.

In profile, the precise character line in the 2019 BMW X5's flanks rises up at the rear door. This also defines the X5's shoulders and feeds into the rear lights, which extends into the flanks. At the rear, too, all the lights feature LED technology. The three-dimensional design of their glass covers lends them a sculpted, technical edge. The new BMW X5 comes with 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. The xLine model features its own 19-inch light-alloy wheels and M Sport brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design.

The BMW X5 is likely to come with an 8-speed automatic transmission

On the inside, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster with a control display that is connected visually and also shares the same graphics. The centre console also hosts the controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls. The 2019 BMW X5 also gets the four-zone air conditioning system and panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is 30 per cent larger than on the outgoing car.

The 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard

Seen in these spy shots, the variant coming to India is the xDrive30d. This one will get the 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel unit which will be capable of churning out 261 bhp and 620 Nm. All-wheel drive will be standard and we expect it to get an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2019 BMW X5 also comes loaded with tons of safety features. These include cruise control with braking function, collision warning and pedestrian warning. Moreover, BMW also offers the optional Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function. When launched, the 2019 BMW X5 will take on the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and Lexus LX in India.

