New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

When launched, the 2019 BMW X5 will take on the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and Lexus LX in India.

View Photos
The BMW X5 will be launched by mid-2019

BMW India is all set to launch 12 new models in India in 2019 and the countdown has just about begun. The X7 and even the new-gen 3 Series have already been spotted testing in the country and now it's the X5 which we get to see in the flesh. The company has sold close to 2.2 million units of the BMW X5 since its launch in 2000 globally. Now for the fourth generation, BMW has updated the design and technology of the new generation X5 and will be built at the BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina. In terms of design, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard. A visual treat are the blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the BMW twin headlights.

i9k4ek6

All-wheel drive will be standard on the new BMW X5 

BMW X5

89.88 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW X5

In profile, the precise character line in the 2019 BMW X5's flanks rises up at the rear door. This also defines the X5's shoulders and feeds into the rear lights, which extends into the flanks. At the rear, too, all the lights feature LED technology. The three-dimensional design of their glass covers lends them a sculpted, technical edge. The new BMW X5 comes with 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. The xLine model features its own 19-inch light-alloy wheels and M Sport brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design.

4iugq4v8

The BMW X5 is likely to come with an 8-speed automatic transmission

On the inside, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster with a control display that is connected visually and also shares the same graphics. The centre console also hosts the controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls. The 2019 BMW X5 also gets the four-zone air conditioning system and panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is 30 per cent larger than on the outgoing car.

f0fagio8

The 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard

Seen in these spy shots, the variant coming to India is the xDrive30d. This one will get the 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel unit which will be capable of churning out 261 bhp and 620 Nm. All-wheel drive will be standard and we expect it to get an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2019 BMW X5 also comes loaded with tons of safety features. These include cruise control with braking function, collision warning and pedestrian warning. Moreover, BMW also offers the optional Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function. When launched, the 2019 BMW X5 will take on the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and Lexus LX in India.

0 Comments

Image Courtesy: Motoroids

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X5 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X5
BMW
X5
Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90
Audi Q7
Audi
Q7
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
GLE Coupe
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota
Land Cruiser Prado
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra
Alturas G4
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG
GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG
G 63
Lexus LX
Lexus
LX
TAGS :
2019 BMW X5 BMW X5 India launch BMW X5 X5 X5 India

Latest News

2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch
2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW X5 Alternatives

Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.56 Crore *
Lexus LX
Lexus LX
₹ 2.72 - 2.72 Crore *
View More
Explore X5
×
Explore Now
x
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities