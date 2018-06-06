2019 BMW X5 Breaks Cover With Evolved Design And More Tech

Just hours after the leaked images made their way online, the next generation BMW X5 SUV has been revealed boasting of a more rugged look, larger proportions and advanced tech. The new X5 is based on the company's CLAR Architecture that also underpins the new 5 Series, 7 Series and the X3. The new generation BMW X5 will go on sale internationally around November this year and we can expect the SUV to arrive in India sometime in 2019. Th 2019 BMW X5 will continue to be built at the BMW Plant in Spartanburg, US, which also produces the X3, X4, X6 and the upcoming BMW X7 models.

(The 2019 BMW X5 features a bigger grille, and new adaptive LED headlights)



The new generation BMW X5 features a more evolved styling over its predecessor with distinctly larger proportions. The wheelbase has grown by 40 mm over its predecessor, while the overall length has been increased by 28 mm. The new X5 is wider by 66 mm and sits taller too by 25 mm. The SUV has a familiar silhouette but the grille is now larger and more prominent. The SUV gets adaptive LED headlights as standard, with the BMW Laserlights offered as optional. At the rear, the fourth generation X5 gets distinctive LED taillights and and the boot can now be opened as a two-section hatch for easier loading of small items. The X5 rides on 20-inch M alloy wheels as standard, while 21-inch and 22-inch sizes are available as optional. (The new BMW X5 looks identical to its predecessor, but a lot more appealing)



Inside, the 2019 BMW X5 borrows from the 5 Series and the cabin does look like a familiar affair. The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument console, while a larger touchscreen infotainment system takes care of all the features. Acoustic needs are handled by a 1500-watt 20 speaker system from Bowers & Wilkins. The new X5 will also come with digital services and cloud mobility that allows the car to be connected to a number of digital devices. (The cabin on the 2019 BMW X5 is identical to the 5 Series, there's ample use of leather all over)



Furthermore, the 2019 BMW X5 will come with four-zone climate control, Panoramic glass roof with a 30 percent larger seethrough area than the current model. There's also Dynamic interior light which will flash lighting in the door (rephrase this, reads odd and very confusing to understand) if a door is opened while the engine is running. The X5 can also be had with a rear seat entertainment package that adds screens for the second row passengers. By the end of 2018, the fourth generation BMW X5 will be available with the optional third row of seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. (Starting from December 2018, BMW will offer the option of third row of seats on the 2019 X5)



Under the hood, the new BMW X5 has been announced with the the 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 335 bhp and 447 Nm of peak torque. The motor can propel the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. Also making its debut is the new 4.4-litre V8 engine that is tuned for 456 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque, capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. Both engines come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, while a locking differential is also an option. An off-road package can also be specified for the first time on the X5. While the diesel powertrain has not been announced, the 3.0-litre in-line six oil burner is likely to be the mainstay motor. (The 4th gen BMW X5 gets the new 4.4-litre V8 motor that produces 456 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque)



The standard suspension setup on the BMW X5 has been designed to be comfortable, but buyers can opt for the Adaptive M Suspension Professional setup that adds active roll stabilization and rear-wheel steering. There's air suspension also available for a more supple ride, and allows to lower or increase the ride height by 1.6 inches. The new X5 is loaded with safety tech to the brink including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, front and rear collision warnings, pedestrian monitoring, and city collision mitigation. There's also optional Active Driving Assistant Professional that adds traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, automatic lane changing, and collision evasion aid with steering assist.

