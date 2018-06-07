2019 BMW X5: All You Need To Know

The German carmaker took the wraps off the new generation BMW X5, which will eventually also come to India. The company has sold close to 2.2 million units of the BMW X5 since its launch in 2000 globally. Now for the fourth generation, BMW has updated the design and technology of the new generation X5 and will be built at the BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina. Moreover, the worldwide market launch of the new BMW X5 will begin in November 2018. Now before it launches in November, we tell you everything there is to know about the 2019 BMW X5.

Everything You Need To Know About 2019 BMW X5

In terms of design, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard. A visual treat are the blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the BMW twin headlights. However, the BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights comes as an option. (The blue x-shaped elements which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the BMW twin headlights are a visual treat) In profile, the precise character line in the 2019 BMW X5's flanks rises up at the rear door. This also defines the X5's shoulders and feeds into the rear lights, which extends into the flanks. At the rear, too, all the lights feature LED technology. The three-dimensional design of their glass covers lends them a sculpted, technical edge. The new BMW X5 comes as standard with 18-inch light-alloy wheels. The xLine model features its own 19-inch light-alloy wheels and M Sport brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. (The new BMW X5 comes as standard with 18-inch light-alloy wheels) On the inside, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster with a control display that is connected visually and also shares the same graphics. The centre console also hosts the controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls. The 2019 BMW X5 also gets the four-zone air conditioning system and panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is 30 per cent larger than on the outgoing car. The optional ambient lighting includes the Welcome Light Carpet - which illuminates the entry area to the car when the doors are unlocked or opened. (The 2019 BMW X5 gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster with a control display) At the time of the launch, BMW will offer a choice of two petrol and two diesel options to choose from. The new X5 will get a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 335 bhp of max power and 447 Nm of peak torque. A new 4.4-litre V8 engine also debuts with the X5 as it is capable to produce max power of 456bhp and peak torque of 650 Nm. The diesel options will be revealed closer to the launch. All the engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure progress - on or off road. The 2019 BMW X5 also comes loaded with tons of safety features. These include cruise control with braking function, collision warning and pedestrian warning. Moreover, BMW also offers the optional Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function. (At the rear, too, all the lights feature LED technology) When launched, the 2019 BMW X5 will take on the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and Lexus LX in India.

