2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know

The all-new BMW X5 has been comprehensively updated and what may look subtle on the outside is actually a leap over its predecessor. It's the fourth-generation of what BMW calls a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and is developed on a new platform which underpins a range of BMW models. BMW has launched the new X5 only with a diesel engine and the petrol is expected to follow later this year. Other than the looks, the 2019 BMW X5 also gets a completely new cabin which is laden with comfort features. Here are the five new facts about this SUV.

It's Based On A New Platform

The new CLAR platform supports rear wheel drive and all wheel drive. The new CLAR platform supports rear wheel drive and all wheel drive.

The all-new BMW X5 is underpinned by the CLAR Platform which also spawns other models like 5 Series, 7 Series and the X3. The CLAR platform is a scalable architecture which incorporates steel, aluminium, and carbon fibre. The architecture has been designed to support front engine assembly and rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setup. Therefore, it is suitable for both saloons and SUVs.

It Has Grown In Every Dimension

The fourth-generation BMW X5 is longer, wider and taller. The fourth-generation BMW X5 is longer, wider and taller.

The fourth-generation BMW X5 is a size plus than the outgoing model. It is 35 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 11 mm taller than its predecessor and the wheelbase has increased by 42 mm. However, the boot space of the X5 remains identical to its predecessor at 645 litres which expands to 1640 litres by folding the rear seats.

It Looks More Robust And Premium

The looks of the 2019 BMW X5 justify its robust character. The looks of the 2019 BMW X5 justify its robust character.

The BMW X5 was always taken as a soft roader rather than a brute which won't shy away from going off the tarmac. Well that has changed now and its looks definitely uphold that. Major credit goes to the sizeable kidney grille which has grown in size and adds to the imposing face. The headlamps are all-LED with X-shaped inserts and get the new adaptive LED DRLs. The front bumper has been reworked and gets larger vents and LED fog lights. The wide LED taillights with the 3D signature treatment look premium and the model now gets optional 21-inch alloy wheels which complement the SUV stance.

It's Been Launched Only With A Diesel Engine

BMW has launched the X5 in India in two diesel variants- xDrive 30d Sport and xDrive 30d Line which use the same engine. It's a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, turbo diesel motor tuned for 261 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque and the BMW X5 can clock triple-digit speeds in 6.5 seconds. Price for the xDrive 40i M Sport variant has also been announced but it will go on sale later in this year. The petrol iteration will also be powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder engine.

The Cabin Looks Modern And Is Feature Loaded

The Material quality and fit and finish of the cabin is top notch and the design language is new. The Material quality and fit and finish of the cabin is top notch and the design language is new.

The inside of the 2019 BMW X5 gets a new design language which we have seen in other modern BMWs. The sloping dash has a flush finish and the trapezoidal air-con vents look futuristic. The finish of the central console too is top notch and the cabin overall will give you a well-heeled sense especially when eyes fall on certain elements like the crystal-finished gear selector or the faux-silver inserts which are aesthetically done.

The new BMW X5 gets a bundle of new features. The new BMW X5 gets a bundle of new features. To build on that appeal, the new BMW X5 is also equipped with a bundle of comfort creatures like digital instrument console called the BMW Live Cockpit Professional display, a floating infotainment screen, updated iDrive along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, gesture and voice commands, a panoramic sunroof, as well as a customisable display among many others. Not to mention, the cabin is covered in premium leather upholstery and other features like four-zone climate control, wireless charging, screens for rear seat passengers, welcome carpet light and ambient lighting are standard.

