New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

The new-gen BMW X4 Coupe SUV is now in its second-generation and India is expected to get it sometime in early 2019.

View Photos
The 2019 BMW X4 was spotted without any camouflage and with all of its badging and logos intact

The upcoming BMW X4 was recently spotted testing in India without any camouflage and with all of its badging and logos intact. The new-gen X4 Coupe SUV or as BMW likes to call it, Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), is now in its second-generation and India is expected to get it sometime in early 2019. The new BMW X4 will be a niche offering in India, positioned above the X3 and is likely to be offered in only one or maybe two engine options, only in top-end trims. While we aren't able to clearly see the variant badging on this test mule, the most-likely choice for India will be the X4 M40d.

Also Read: Second Generation BMW X4 Review

BMW X4

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

The BMW X4 is the second Coupe SUV from the Bavarian automaker which practically invented this body style with the X6. Like the previous-gen model, the smaller X4 is based on the new-gen BMW X3 SUV and was unveiled only early this year at the Geneva Motor Show. Visually, the rear section of the X4, which is visible in these spy images, comes with sleek wraparound taillamps, a sculpted boot, and a beefy rear bumper with a lot of cladded elements, a diffuser, and dual exhaust ports.

bmw x4

The BMW X4 will launch in India later in 2019

While we don't get to see the front section of the new BMW X4 in these images, we have already seen it before, and it looks very much like the new X3. The overall styling is more elegant though, with a larger grille and standard LED headlights, while the X4's proportions have also increased and the coupe SUV is now 81 mm longer, 37 mm wider and 3 mm shorter than the previous-gen version. The wheelbase has been increased by 54 mm, which means more legroom for the rear passengers, but a sloping roofline translates to limited headroom for second-row passengers.

2019 bmw x4

2019 BMW X4 Interior borrows heavily from the new generation X3

The cabin of the new BMW X4 too borrows heavily from the new generation X3. Major upgrades over the older version include a new 6.5-inch display that comes as standard for the infotainment system or the optional 10.3-inch unit. The X4 also offers a new Ambient Air package which adds an ionizer as well as a fragrance diffuser, along with tri-zone climate control and ventilated front seats.

Globally, the 2019 BMW X4 will be available in a range of engine options including the 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder petrol in different states of tune, along with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel as well. BMW will also offer 3.0-litre straight six petrol and diesel engines on the top variants, which is possibly the one we'll get. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed unit on all trims, while xDrive AWD will be offered on selected versions.

0 Comments

Image Source: Rahul Prakash via Automobili Ardent/Instagram

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
BMW X4 BMW India New BMW X4 New X4 SUV

Latest News

2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Reaching for the Stars: Why Global NCAP Pushed Safer Cars For India Project
Reaching for the Stars: Why Global NCAP Pushed Safer Cars For India Project
Citroen's Glasses Will Help Overcome Motion Sickness
Citroen's Glasses Will Help Overcome Motion Sickness
OX Flat-Pack Kit Truck Showcased In India
OX Flat-Pack Kit Truck Showcased In India
Nissan Confirms Production Of The GT-R50 By Italdesign
Nissan Confirms Production Of The GT-R50 By Italdesign
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Volkswagen To Cut Another $3.4 Billion In Costs To Boost Margins
Volkswagen To Cut Another $3.4 Billion In Costs To Boost Margins
Tata Nexon Displayed At WHO Headquarters In Geneva
Tata Nexon Displayed At WHO Headquarters In Geneva
New Nissan Kicks Production Begins In India; Launch In January 2019
New Nissan Kicks Production Begins In India; Launch In January 2019
Volkswagen India Announces Price Hike Of 3% From January 2019
Volkswagen India Announces Price Hike Of 3% From January 2019
Top 5 Ultra Luxury SUVs of 2018
Top 5 Ultra Luxury SUVs of 2018
Exclusive: New BMW 3 Series Pre-Booking Begins
Exclusive: New BMW 3 Series Pre-Booking Begins
Global NCAP Crash Tests: How India-Made Cars Have Fared Over The Years
Global NCAP Crash Tests: How India-Made Cars Have Fared Over The Years
Nissan Leaf Electric Car Spotted In India
Nissan Leaf Electric Car Spotted In India
Nissan Recalling 150,000 Vehicles In Japan Over Improper Testing
Nissan Recalling 150,000 Vehicles In Japan Over Improper Testing

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities