2019 BMW X1 SUV Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing

The 2019 BMW X1 will come with some minor cosmetic updates both on the outside and well as on the inside. The SUV is expected to be introduced sometime next year.

The 2019 BMW X1 facelift is expected to be introduced sometime in the first half of next year

Images of a test mule of the 2019 BMW X1 facelift have recently surfaced online. The SUV is currently undergoing winter testing and judging by the images, we can see that BMW is testing the updated X1 in really rough weather conditions. The test mule is just partially camouflaged on the front and rear section, which indicates that the exterior updates will be limited to these disguised areas. The SUV is expected to be introduced sometime next year, possibly at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March. The second-gen BMW X1 is already on sale in India, and was launched at the 2016 Auto Expo.

BMW is testing the 2019 X1 in really rough weather conditions

Visually, the 2019 BMW X1 might not come with heavy cosmetic updates, considering this is just a mid-life facelift. However, the changes appear to include restyled headlamps with sharper LED daytime running headlamps, more angular air intakes, revised front bumper and more. We also expect the SUV to come with new alloy wheels. The snow covers rear section doesn't reveal much, however, it looks like at the back, the 2019 X1 will come with tweaked taillights cluster, and the rear bumper also appears to have been revised.

4jf3l6dc

2019 BMW X1 will also get an updated cabin with larger infotainment display and other minor updates

There also a cabin image that has been doing rounds of the internet, which reveals a larger infotainment screen. The SUV will also come with a sharp-looking gearshift lever that is most likely borrowed from the X2, while the rest of the cabin's design appears to carry over from the current X1.

While there are technical specs are unknown at this point, we do not expect them to change and the X1 facelift will continue to offer the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 190bhp and 400Nm. However, considering the growing affinity for petrol cars in India BMW could introduce a petrol variant as well.

Image Source: Motro1

0 Comments

 

