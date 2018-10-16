New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing

All-new BMW S 1000 RR is expected to debut at the EICMA show in Milan next month. Spy shots of advanced prototypes have already surfaced before that.

2019 BMW S 1000 RR spotted testing before official unveil

Highlights

  • 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will be unveiled in November 2018
  • New S 1000 RR expected to have a power output of over 210 bhp
  • New counter rotating crankshaft with variable valve technology expected

Advanced prototypes of the all-new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR, which is expected to be unveiled, next month at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, has been spotted in Spain. The prototypes are seen in several different colours, and the spy shots confirm that the new model will have the all-new styling that was seen on the patent images revealed earlier. The new model will see a few design changes, most prominent of those being the departure from the asymmetrical headlights to a more conventional dual headlight design.

BMW S 1000 RR

19.12 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW S 1000 RR

The gill-like vents on the fairing have been carried forward from the outgoing model, and overall, the 2019 S 1000 RR looks more compact than the outgoing model. The engine, chassis and suspension are expected to be all updated, and the new model is expected to get significantly upgraded. Under the skin, the in-line four engine is expected to get a counter rotating crankshaft, with a power output of well over 210 bhp. That will put the S 1000 RR in the league of the Ducati Panigale V4 S, and the engine on the new model is also expected to get variable valve timing.

Also Read: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Design Renders Revealed

0 Comments

The frame is expected to be all-new too, and overall the new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR looks more lithe and compact than the outgoing model. We expect a lot of updated on the electronics and suspension package too, and more details will be available when the bike is unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan in early November.

